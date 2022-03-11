Resurfacing works to close section of A96 near Oyne for two weekends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Resurfacing works to close section of A96 near Oyne for two weekends

By Lauren Taylor
March 11, 2022, 7:28 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 7:40 pm
The stretch on the A96 will be closed two weekends in a row,

Work worth £1.2million will be carried out to improve a section of a main north-east road this month.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road will be shut in both directions from the B9002 at  Oyne to the B992 at Kellockbank junctions.

Resurfacing work will be carried out, with some of the materials recycled to be used for pavement layers.

The road will be shut from 7.30pm-6.30am from March 18-March 21, and again the following weekend.

Motorists travelling in either direction can follow a diversion between the B9002 at Oyne and the B992 at Insch before rejoining the A96.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said the project will “greatly improve and strengthen” the road.

He added: “The road closures are essential for ensuring the safety of road workers and motorists however we’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the work over two weekends and programming operations to take place consecutively where possible.

“We thank motorists for the patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.”

To keep up to date with the latest traffic, visit Traffic Scotland’s website.

