Resurfacing works to close section of A96 near Oyne for two weekends

Work worth £1.2million will be carried out to improve a section of a main north-east road this month.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road will be shut in both directions from the B9002 at Oyne to the B992 at Kellockbank junctions.

Resurfacing work will be carried out, with some of the materials recycled to be used for pavement layers.

The road will be shut from 7.30pm-6.30am from March 18-March 21, and again the following weekend.

Motorists travelling in either direction can follow a diversion between the B9002 at Oyne and the B992 at Insch before rejoining the A96.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said the project will “greatly improve and strengthen” the road.

He added: “The road closures are essential for ensuring the safety of road workers and motorists however we’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the work over two weekends and programming operations to take place consecutively where possible.

“We thank motorists for the patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.”

