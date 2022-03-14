BrewDog boss hires private investigators to look into detractors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BrewDog boss hires private investigators to look into detractors

By Craig Munro
March 14, 2022, 11:26 am Updated: March 14, 2022, 11:47 am
Brewdog boss James Watt has said sorry to former workers.
BrewDog said its boss James Watt had been the target of a 'criminal campaign'. Picture by Darrell Benns

Brewdog’s chief executive James Watt has brought in private investigators to tackle what the company has described as a “criminal campaign” intent on damaging his reputation.

An article in the Guardian says people working for Integritas Investigative Solutions approached a former colleague of Rob MacKay, one of the ex-Brewdog employees who was interviewed for a BBC documentary about the beer firm.

The documentary, entitled The Truth About Brewdog, accused Mr Watt of inappropriate behaviour towards women and of fostering an unpleasant work culture.

The Guardian report quotes the former colleague, who is not named, as saying: “They said they’d been hired by James’s lawyers to build a case.

“They asked me how well I knew Rob, how I found working with him and how did it compare to experiences in Brewdog.”

The article says a friend of a female former acquaintance of Mr Watt was also approached by Integritas, after she received several messages from the brewery boss himself over e-mail and social media.

‘False allegations’

A Brewdog spokesperson told the newspaper: “James Watt has been subjected to a two-year criminal campaign of online harassment, defamation, fraud, blackmail and malicious communications, instigated by a very small group of individuals.

“Investigators were hired to find the source of these false allegations, to seek to bring this to an end.

“As a result of those investigations, our lawyers are pursuing a private criminal prosecution for fraud and malicious communications in a court in London, there are related civil proceedings under way in Scotland and other matters have been reported to the police.”

Integritas added it had “uncovered evidence of a very clear criminal campaign, organised by a small group of individuals seemingly intent on causing harm to Mr Watt and Brewdog.”

