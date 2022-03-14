BrewDog boss hires private investigators to look into detractors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brewdog’s chief executive James Watt has brought in private investigators to tackle what the company has described as a “criminal campaign” intent on damaging his reputation.

An article in the Guardian says people working for Integritas Investigative Solutions approached a former colleague of Rob MacKay, one of the ex-Brewdog employees who was interviewed for a BBC documentary about the beer firm.

The documentary, entitled The Truth About Brewdog, accused Mr Watt of inappropriate behaviour towards women and of fostering an unpleasant work culture.

The Guardian report quotes the former colleague, who is not named, as saying: “They said they’d been hired by James’s lawyers to build a case.

“They asked me how well I knew Rob, how I found working with him and how did it compare to experiences in Brewdog.”

The article says a friend of a female former acquaintance of Mr Watt was also approached by Integritas, after she received several messages from the brewery boss himself over e-mail and social media.

‘False allegations’

A Brewdog spokesperson told the newspaper: “James Watt has been subjected to a two-year criminal campaign of online harassment, defamation, fraud, blackmail and malicious communications, instigated by a very small group of individuals.

“Investigators were hired to find the source of these false allegations, to seek to bring this to an end.

“As a result of those investigations, our lawyers are pursuing a private criminal prosecution for fraud and malicious communications in a court in London, there are related civil proceedings under way in Scotland and other matters have been reported to the police.”

Integritas added it had “uncovered evidence of a very clear criminal campaign, organised by a small group of individuals seemingly intent on causing harm to Mr Watt and Brewdog.”