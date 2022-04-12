Calls for more EV charging points to be installed in Aberdeenshire villages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Calls for more EV charging points to be installed in Aberdeenshire villages

By Ellie Milne
April 12, 2022, 1:34 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 3:23 pm
MSP Liam Kerr and Councillor Gillian Owen at the new electric vehicle recharging point in Ellon.
The Scottish Government is being called on to install more electric vehicle (EV) charging points across Aberdeenshire.

North East MSP Liam Kerr and Ellon council candidate Gillian Owen have highlighted several locations that don’t have any charging facilities available for users.

The government previously said it aims to phase out the need for new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 to meet climate change targets.

However, concerns have now been raised that people from rural areas are being discouraged from using electric vehicles due to a lack of charging points.

MSP Liam Kerr said it is “vital” charging points are installed in rural areas. Photo: Shutterstock.

Mrs Owen said: “We are still ridiculously short of electric chargers in Aberdeenshire and villages like Newburgh and Foveran still don’t have any whatsoever.

“If the Scottish Government is serious about everyone changing to electric cars the infrastructure locally has to be in place to support that and at the moment, it’s severely lacking.

“People living in rural areas are being stranded by the roadside due to the appalling shortage of charging points available for them to use.

“This is why I’m calling for the rollout to be ramped up so places such as Newburgh, Ythanbank, Foveran and Collieston can finally have a charging point for people to use.”

‘Simply not good enough’

The government-owned organisation ChargePlace Scotland had installed around 2,100 charging points around Scotland by the start of the year.

In January, there were only 45 chargers per 100,000 people in Aberdeenshire, compared to 91 per 100,000 people in the Highlands.

Mr Kerr added: “Taxpayers in the north-east have seen very little value for money when it comes to ChargePlace Scotland’s progress which has been shockingly bad in areas like Aberdeenshire.

“Many people across the north-east are still not confident enough to buy an electric vehicle due to the lack of charging points in their area while the ones that are in place are often broken.

“At the current rate of Scottish Government progress, it could take around 45 years to get to their target of 30,000 chargers which is simply not good enough.

“Villages across Aberdeenshire must not be overlooked and it’s vital charging points are installed in rural areas sooner rather than later if we are to tackle the climate emergency.”

Last year, transport and environment reporters from the P&J tested the reality of driving an electric van on a road trip from John O’Groats to Glasgow.

They discovered Aberdeenshire is “miles behind in the electric vehicle revolution”, with a number of broken charging points and diversions required.

