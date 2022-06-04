Motorcyclist flown to hospital after A93 crash near Crathie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after crashing with a car on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle incident four miles west of Crathie at around 12.10pm on Saturday.

The driver of the motorbike involved in the crash was flown to hospital by air ambulance for treatment. However, his condition is currently unknown.

The road was closed in both directions for about an hour as officer were carrying out inquiries to piece what happened.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called around 12.10pm on Saturday, June 4, to reports of a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a motorbike, on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road, near Crathie.

“Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist was taken by air ambulance to hospital for treatment.

“The road was closed for around an hour, and inquiries continue.”