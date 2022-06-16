Granite City Good Food wins prestigious Silver Sustainable Food Places award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Granite City Good Food wins prestigious Silver Sustainable Food Places award

By Louise Glen
June 16, 2022, 11:05 am Updated: June 16, 2022, 12:39 pm
Martin Carle from Granite City Good Food and Fiona Rae from Cfine.
Martin Carle from Granite City Good Food and Fiona Rae from Cfine.

Aberdeen has been recognised as a leader in sustainable food.

This week the city has been presented with a Silver Sustainable Food Places award – for its work to promote healthy, sustainable and local food.

Winning the award, partnership organisation Granite City Good Food was recognised for being a key voice in creating change to ensure food can be good for people, planet, and the economy.

The partnership also tackles some of today’s greatest social challenges, from food poverty and diet-related ill-health to using food as part of responses to the climate emergency.

A great achievement

Lesley Dunbar, Granite City Good Food chairwoman, said: “It’s a great achievement for the city where much of our focus remains on the mitigations for the climate crisis and cost of living crisis.

“I would like to thank all partners who worked towards achieving our Silver Award including all internal partners at Aberdeen City Council and Community Food Initiatives North East (Cfine).

“I’d like to also thank Martin Carle, our local Granite City Good Food coordinator who has worked tirelessly to bring all this together.

She continued: “We look forward now to becoming the first city in Scotland to achieve gold in 2025.”

Hosted by Cfine, the organisation has supported a range of activities around creating a sustainable food system including emergency food support and community food pantries.

CFine was also the charity partner at the recent Taste of Grampian event, the region’s largest food festival.

Granite City Good Food's have been presented with a silver award from Sustainable Food Places.
Granite City Good Food's have been presented with a silver award from Sustainable Food Places.

Martin Carle, sustainable food coordinator at Cfine, said: “Granite City Good Food demonstrates that transforming food systems towards sustainability is possible, and the partners of Granite City Good Food have been committed voices in acting at a strategic level around this agenda, as have the wider organisations and businesses who engaged with the application process.”

Key to the success of the city in creating a sustainable food system, Granite City Good Food’s role as a member of the Sustainable Food Places partnership has allowed the partnership to learn from other areas across the UK and, likewise, to establish itself as a local leader in sustainable food issues.

Leon Ballin, sustainable food places programme manager, said: “Granite City Good Food has shown just what can be achieved when creative and committed people work together to make healthy and sustainable food a defining characteristic of where they live.”

In the coming months, Granite City Good Food will be expanding upon its plans to continue creating systems and welcomes any food businesses or organisations who have not yet joined the journey to get in touch.

What was the award for?

Fiona Rae in a kitchen with bags of fruit and vegetables.
Fiona Rae.

Amongst the key projects within the city:

[[title]]