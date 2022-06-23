Anyone missing keys to a Skoda? Divers discover unexpected find in deep pools near Braemar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anyone missing keys to a Skoda? Divers discover unexpected find in deep pools near Braemar

By Lottie Hood
June 23, 2022, 4:35 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 5:11 pm
The lost keys were found in one of the Linn of Dee chambers near Braemar. Picture by Jim Irvine.
The lost keys were found in one of the Linn of Dee chambers near Braemar. Picture by Jim Irvine.

Divers in the Linn of Dee chambers discovered a lost set of car keys over the weekend.

On Sunday, rangers at Mar Lodge Estate in the Cairngorms were surprised when divers handed them keys to a Skoda.

They were found at the bottom of one of the Lin of Dee chambers near Braemar.

The Linn of Dee is a popular spot for days out and stunning walks. Squeezing through the gap in the rocks, the River Dee passes through the gorge creating deep chambers.

Announcing the most recent find in a post on Facebook, rangers said a lot of lost car keys are found near the gorge.

Those who spotted the keys also saw views of trout gathering in the pools due to the clear waters. They reported the Linn is currently 7.5m deep and is a “chilly” 9C.

Some people commenting online called the situation their “worst nightmare” with others mentioning occasions where drivers had been locked out of their cars.

However, not all were as enthralled by the announcement and asked to hear more about the trout, which are visible in the pools.

