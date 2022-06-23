Anyone missing keys to a Skoda? Divers discover unexpected find in deep pools near Braemar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Divers in the Linn of Dee chambers discovered a lost set of car keys over the weekend.

On Sunday, rangers at Mar Lodge Estate in the Cairngorms were surprised when divers handed them keys to a Skoda.

They were found at the bottom of one of the Lin of Dee chambers near Braemar.

"Have you had a Skoda parked in the car park for months?"

That was the question posed to our rangers on Sunday after divers found these keys at the bottom of one of the Lin of Dee chambers. To be fair we do find (or are handed) a lot of lost car keys when we're at Linn of Dee! pic.twitter.com/fW28Dew7Af — Mar Lodge Estate (@MarLodgeNTS) June 22, 2022

The Linn of Dee is a popular spot for days out and stunning walks. Squeezing through the gap in the rocks, the River Dee passes through the gorge creating deep chambers.

Announcing the most recent find in a post on Facebook, rangers said a lot of lost car keys are found near the gorge.

Those who spotted the keys also saw views of trout gathering in the pools due to the clear waters. They reported the Linn is currently 7.5m deep and is a “chilly” 9C.

Some people commenting online called the situation their “worst nightmare” with others mentioning occasions where drivers had been locked out of their cars.

However, not all were as enthralled by the announcement and asked to hear more about the trout, which are visible in the pools.