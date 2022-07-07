Trespass can lead to ‘tragic consequences’ says Aberdeen port authority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Trespass can lead to ‘tragic consequences’ says Aberdeen port authority

By Louise Glen
July 7, 2022, 12:01 am
Post of Aberdeen is asking people to stay away. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Post of Aberdeen is asking people to stay away. Picture by Kami Thomson.

The Port of Aberdeen is urging members of the public to keep away from restricted areas of the port.

After a 130% increase in incidents, the authority is reminding people that tresspassing can lead to “tragic consequences”.

Trespassers have been found ‘tombstoning’, fishing, swimming and taking photos – with one person even bringing a set of ladders to gain access.

The safety drive comes during national Maritime Safety Week as the port authority seeks to educate members of the public on the hazards within the port.

In 2021 there were 14 incidents of unauthorised access to the port’s estate. This was more than a 130% rise from incidents recorded pre-pandemic in 2019.

The majority of incidents take place between May and August.

Just having a laugh

A third of all incidents involved trespassing on the port’s breakwaters, which are the gateway to the port’s busy shipping channel.

Alex McIntosh, harbour master, said: “The Port of Aberdeen emergency responders respond to each breach of the port security as soon as we are alerted to them.

Port Aberdeen
Port of Aberdeen with its north and south breakwaters.

“We hear all sorts of reasons for the breaches – they were taking photographs, wanted to go fishing, fancied a swim or were just having a laugh.

“Some have even turned up with ladders to climb over the fence.”

He continued: “The public do not always appreciate the risk to themselves and the Port of Aberdeen employees who respond to remove them from our breakwaters and quaysides.

“Also, they’re not always aware that these breaches are also breaching port security legislation.”

Throughout the pandemic the port saw an increase in the popularity of watersports – including wild swimming, surfing, windsurfing, kitesurfing, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding – which it said had increased the potential danger to the public.

Mr McIntosh said: “It is encouraging to see more people enjoy the coastline through different outdoor activities.

“However, the port has a responsibility to reduce the risk to the public through engagement and education.

“The navigation channels and port approaches can be busy with commercial and leisure traffic entering and exiting the port.

“The vessels navigating in the approaches may not be aware of the presence, particularly of SUP or wild swimmers, as they are not visible in the water.”

Port of Aberdeen.

He said: “Leisure users are encouraged to remain within the areas bounded by the five-metre contour line on the navigation chart to the north of the north breakwater.”

Emily’s Code

The post authority asked people to become familiar with Emily’s Code, which aims to prevent accidents at sea by highlighting key safety messages.

Sarah West, interim chief operating officer, Port of Aberdeen said: “Port of Aberdeen is one of the busiest ports in the country and with that comes many hazards, especially to untrained members of the public.

“That’s why it’s vital that the public play their part by adhering to maritime rules, safety signage and keeping out of restricted areas of the port estate.”

Since 2020, the port has invested more than £300,000 in anti-intruder technology.

This has included the installation of cameras and barriers at common user quays, and enhanced signs at the south breakwater.

Bill Deans, founder, Aberdeen Water Safety Group, said: “Aberdeen Water Safety Group are happy to work along with Port of Aberdeen in the promotion of water safety in and around the Port and beach areas of Aberdeen.”

If members of the public spot suspicious activity or individuals accessing restricted areas of the port, they should call 01224 597000 and a specialised team will assess and respond.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]