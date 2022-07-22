New cycle routes, priority for buses and speed restrictions in Aberdeen City Council plans to improve A93 and A947

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New cycle routes, priority for buses and speed restrictions in Aberdeen City Council plans to improve A93 and A947

By Ellie Milne
July 22, 2022, 11:31 am Updated: July 22, 2022, 11:52 am
The consultations on the A93, pictured, and the A947 start today. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
The consultations on the A93, pictured, and the A947 start today. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Public consultations have been launched with the aim of improving transport connections on two busy north-east roads.

Aberdeen City Council is inviting the public to share their views on the A93 Aberdeen to Banchory road and a stretch of the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road near Bucksburn and the AWPR.

Both studies put forward a range of options including new cycle routes, priority for buses and speed reductions.

Sustainable travel on A93 Aberdeen to Banchory

The A93 corridor from Aberdeen to Banchory. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

The consultation on the A93 road offers potential options for sustainable travel between Aberdeen and Banchory.

These options also ensure there are no consequences on parallel routes.

It is hoped feedback from the public will help to identify options to improve the pedestrian and cycling experience and address any current barriers.

People will also be asked for their views on the quality of bus travel on the corridor.

The council plans to enhance the travel experience for current bus users and to attract new passengers by reducing journey times and consistency.

An online Q&A session will be held at 7pm on August 10 and 17, and in-person public exhibitions will take place at the following locations:

  • Great Western Hotel – July 26 from 4pm to 8pm
  • Culter Village Hall – August 3 from 4pm to 8pm
  • Banchory West Church – August 4 from 4pm to 8pm

Pedestrian and bicycle focus on A947 in Dyce

The A947 corridor from the A96 junction at Bucksburn to the Parkhill junction on the city bypass (AWPR). Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

The A947 corridor from the A96 junction at Bucksburn to the Parkhill junction on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) is the subject of the second consultation.

This area includes both Riverview Drive and Victoria Street through Dyce, with placemaking opportunities, such as village greens and signage, being explored for the latter.

It will focus on improving conditions for pedestrians, wheelchair users, cyclists, horse riders and those who use public transport to travel northbound and southbound.

Online Q&A sessions will also be held for the A947 on August 10 and 17 at 7pm, and a public exhibition will take place at Dyce Parish Church on July 27 from 4pm to 8pm.

Both public consultations are available on the council website until Friday, August 19.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]