New cycle routes, priority for buses and speed restrictions in Aberdeen City Council plans to improve A93 and A947

Public consultations have been launched with the aim of improving transport connections on two busy north-east roads.

Aberdeen City Council is inviting the public to share their views on the A93 Aberdeen to Banchory road and a stretch of the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road near Bucksburn and the AWPR.

Both studies put forward a range of options including new cycle routes, priority for buses and speed reductions.

Sustainable travel on A93 Aberdeen to Banchory

The consultation on the A93 road offers potential options for sustainable travel between Aberdeen and Banchory.

These options also ensure there are no consequences on parallel routes.

It is hoped feedback from the public will help to identify options to improve the pedestrian and cycling experience and address any current barriers.

People will also be asked for their views on the quality of bus travel on the corridor.

The council plans to enhance the travel experience for current bus users and to attract new passengers by reducing journey times and consistency.

An online Q&A session will be held at 7pm on August 10 and 17, and in-person public exhibitions will take place at the following locations:

Great Western Hotel – July 26 from 4pm to 8pm

Culter Village Hall – August 3 from 4pm to 8pm

Banchory West Church – August 4 from 4pm to 8pm

Pedestrian and bicycle focus on A947 in Dyce

The A947 corridor from the A96 junction at Bucksburn to the Parkhill junction on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) is the subject of the second consultation.

This area includes both Riverview Drive and Victoria Street through Dyce, with placemaking opportunities, such as village greens and signage, being explored for the latter.

It will focus on improving conditions for pedestrians, wheelchair users, cyclists, horse riders and those who use public transport to travel northbound and southbound.

Online Q&A sessions will also be held for the A947 on August 10 and 17 at 7pm, and a public exhibition will take place at Dyce Parish Church on July 27 from 4pm to 8pm.

Both public consultations are available on the council website until Friday, August 19.