Princess Royal marks end of ‘very successful’ Turriff Show with special visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The biggest agricultural show in the north-east drew the curtain on two “fantastic” days of competition and entertainment with a special royal visit.

Hundreds applauded as Princess Anne entered the main arena at The Haughs on Sunday to give the Turriff Show the royal seal of approval.

The Princess Royal’s visit was the “icing on the cake” after the “very successful” event, which again gave local businesses an opportunity to showcase the best of the region.

Nearly 30,000 flocked to the green lawn to witness the traditional competitive classes of cattle, sheep and horses, and enjoy an abundance of “fun and joy”.

Organised by the Turriff District Agricultural Association (TDAA), the historic show returned for the first time since 2019 – with a range of entertainment and arts and craft stalls.

Champion of the champions

Following an intense competition, the Princess Royal reviewed this year’s leading livestock entries and presented the prestigious Champion of Champions award.

All champions held their breath as she carefully examined the contestants in the sheep, cow and horse categories – to pick “the best of the best”.

The much desired award was presented to the shiny black Aberdeen-Angus cow Tonley Lady Heather and her calf, owned and displayed by Mark Wattie and Beth Dandie.

Mr Wattie, who has been involved in the family farm – Mains of Tonley, near Alford – since he was 16, was “delighted” to get such recognition.

The 27-year-old said: “I’m absolutely delighted – it’s the first time we’ve been recognised as champion of the champions at the Turriff Show, and it’s always been something we’ve wanted to achieve.

“It’s been a fantastic experience these past two days – so good to see so many folk at the event. It was a great feeling to be selected as champions in front of so many people.”

Delight as Princess Anne shows her support to local businesses

After selecting the big champion, the Princess Royal joined members of the association for a tour around the main ground to experience what the region has to offer first hand.

Many, who stopped to take a photo and wave at the special guest, were graced with a “charming and graceful” smile as she met and greeted local traders and businesses.

Sisters Jacqui Towell, 57, and Lynne Cameron, 52, were delighted to get the chance to meet the Princess Royal on their very first visit to the Turriff Show.

The pair, who had a country clothing, footware and accessories stall, said: “We’ve met her a number of times before, but the first time here at the Turriff show.

“We’ve never come with a stall to the event before, but will most certainly be back next year.”

A number of other business owners – including MMT Morrison Motors Turriff Limited, Bridgend Aggregates and Harbro – got the chance to shake the Princess Royal’s hand and discuss the industry.

However, her favourite one appeared to be the Aberdeen and District Beekeepers’ Association stall, where she was introduced to the Queen Bee of the hive.

Following into the footstep of the Queen, who first visited the group’s stand in 2014, she expressed her support to the local beekeepers and showed her “extensive” knowledge into the subject.

The Princess Royal was quick to get two jars of her favourite Heather honey home, after member Donald Morrison presented the wide variety of home-made honey on sale.

Group secretary Malcolm Watson said: “The Royal family is generally very highly regarded in the north-east of Scotland, and there is a great wealth of affection.

“She made a very positive impression – very charming, clever and quick-witted.

“She made it clear that she knew quite a bit about honey and she is very sympathetic to the farmers and to the beekeepers in the area.

“We are delighted that she showed interest, told us about her favourite honey and also took some of our Heather honey home to put in her afternoon tea.”

‘A fantastic event for all involved’

Speaking to the Press and Journal after the event, Alan Gaul, president of Turriff District Agricultural Association and Turriff Show, said the “bounce back” show couldn’t have gone better.

He said: “People were ready for their local show to come back and that’s made many turn up for two days instead of just one.

“The weather was amazing, the trade holders are all very happy, food ventures have had queues both days and this is always a good sign. It’s just been nice seeing all the smiles.

“For a lot of the people who have attended this year, business became pleasure. I think it’s really highlighted how important face-to-face contact is.”

While he admitted he was a “bit nervous” to welcome the Princess Royal at first, he said it was an honour and pleasure to have such a special guest to the show.

Mr Gaul added: “Her knowledge on a wide variety of subjects that we covered during her tour was unbelievable. She is a very pleasant and clever lady.

“I think the big thing for her was hearing how the show has been put together, the work of the committee and how the community comes together for Turriff for this event.

“It’s a lot more than just being about agriculture.

“Any royal visit makes us feel special, but Princess Anne is quite an advocate for the countryside and is well recognised in agriculture in Scotland.

“It means a lot to us that she chose to come today and it really puts the icing on the cake.”