Princess Royal marks end of ‘very successful’ Turriff Show with special visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Princess Royal marks end of ‘very successful’ Turriff Show with special visit

By Denny Andonova
August 1, 2022, 8:38 pm Updated: August 1, 2022, 8:41 pm

The biggest agricultural show in the north-east drew the curtain on two “fantastic” days of competition and entertainment with a special royal visit.

Hundreds applauded as Princess Anne entered the main arena at The Haughs on Sunday to give the Turriff Show the royal seal of approval.

The Princess Royal’s visit was the “icing on the cake” after the “very successful” event, which again gave local businesses an opportunity to showcase the best of the region.

Nearly 30,000 flocked to the green lawn to witness the traditional competitive classes of cattle, sheep and horses, and enjoy an abundance of “fun and joy”.

Organised by the Turriff District Agricultural Association (TDAA), the historic show returned for the first time since 2019 – with a range of entertainment and arts and craft stalls.

Champion of the champions

Following an intense competition, the Princess Royal reviewed this year’s leading livestock entries and presented the prestigious Champion of Champions award.

All champions held their breath as she carefully examined the contestants in the sheep, cow and horse categories – to pick “the best of the best”.

The much desired award was presented to the shiny black Aberdeen-Angus cow Tonley Lady Heather and her calf, owned and displayed by Mark Wattie and Beth Dandie.

Pictured: Mark Wattie and Beth Dandie with the Champions of all Champions. Picture by Duncan Brown.

Mr Wattie, who has been involved in the family farm – Mains of Tonley, near Alford – since he was 16, was “delighted” to get such recognition.

The 27-year-old said: “I’m absolutely delighted – it’s the first time we’ve been recognised as champion of the champions at the Turriff Show, and it’s always been something we’ve wanted to achieve.

“It’s been a fantastic experience these past two days – so good to see so many folk at the event. It was a great feeling to be selected as champions in front of so many people.”

Pictured : Charlie Sheed, 5. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Thomson.

Delight as Princess Anne shows her support to local businesses

After selecting the big champion, the Princess Royal joined members of the association for a tour around the main ground to experience what the region has to offer first hand.

Many, who stopped to take a photo and wave at the special guest, were graced with a “charming and graceful” smile as she met and greeted local traders and businesses.

Sisters Jacqui Towell, 57, and Lynne Cameron, 52, were delighted to get the chance to meet the Princess Royal on their very first visit to the Turriff Show.

Picture by Scott Baxter /DCT Thomson.

The pair, who had a country clothing, footware and accessories stall, said: “We’ve met her a number of times before, but the first time here at the Turriff show.

“We’ve never come with a stall to the event before, but will most certainly be back next year.”

A number of other business owners – including MMT Morrison Motors Turriff Limited, Bridgend Aggregates and Harbro – got the chance to shake the Princess Royal’s hand and discuss the industry.

However, her favourite one appeared to be the Aberdeen and District Beekeepers’ Association stall, where she was introduced to the Queen Bee of the hive.

Following into the footstep of the Queen, who first visited the group’s stand in 2014, she expressed her support to the local beekeepers and showed her “extensive” knowledge into the subject.

The Princess Royal was quick to get two jars of her favourite Heather honey home, after member Donald Morrison presented the wide variety of home-made honey on sale.

Group secretary Malcolm Watson said: “The Royal family is generally very highly regarded in the north-east of Scotland, and there is a great wealth of affection.

“She made a very positive impression – very charming, clever and quick-witted.

“She made it clear that she knew quite a bit about honey and she is very sympathetic to the farmers and to the beekeepers in the area.

“We are delighted that she showed interest, told us about her favourite honey and also took some of our Heather honey home to put in her afternoon tea.”

‘A fantastic event for all involved’

Speaking to the Press and Journal after the event, Alan Gaul, president of Turriff District Agricultural Association and Turriff Show, said the “bounce back” show couldn’t have gone better.

He said: “People were ready for their local show to come back and that’s made many turn up for two days instead of just one.

Pictured are Hallie (3) and Barry Cranna. Picture by Scott Baxter /DCT Thomson.

“The weather was amazing, the trade holders are all very happy, food ventures have had queues both days and this is always a good sign. It’s just been nice seeing all the smiles.

“For a lot of the people who have attended this year, business became pleasure. I think it’s really highlighted how important face-to-face contact is.”

While he admitted he was a “bit nervous” to welcome the Princess Royal at first, he said it was an honour and pleasure to have such a special guest to the show.

Mr Gaul added: “Her knowledge on a wide variety of subjects that we covered during her tour was unbelievable. She is a very pleasant and clever lady.

Isla Grace Hall (7) prepares for dancing before her performance later in the day. Picture by Scott Baxter /DCT Thomson.

“I think the big thing for her was hearing how the show has been put together, the work of the committee and how the community comes together for Turriff for this event.

“It’s a lot more than just being about agriculture.

“Any royal visit makes us feel special, but Princess Anne is quite an advocate for the countryside and is well recognised in agriculture in Scotland.

“It means a lot to us that she chose to come today and it really puts the icing on the cake.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]