Beautiful Scotland judges visit Aberdeen’s park and community spaces

Judges from the Beautiful Scotland competition have paid a visit to Aberdeen to see what it has to offer as a “small city” contender.

The theme for the 2022 awards is Year of Stories and the city will be judged on its horticulture across its many parks and green spaces.

The work of green partners and volunteers, including schools, businesses and community groups, will also be considered, alongside the city’s environmental responsibility.

Judges Stan de Prato and Andrew Hogarth were told about Aberdeen City Council’s climate plan, carbon reduction and other similar projects.

Steve Delaney, the depute provost of Aberdeen, said: “It is fantastic to welcome Beautiful Scotland judges back into the city for the first time in three years due to the pandemic.

“I hope the judges enjoyed meeting some of the people who are involved in making our city look green and beautiful.

“The community groups and city council staff have done a wonderful job of ensuring our parks and green spaces are at their best and contributing towards our beautiful city, so it’s fantastic so many of them have met the judges today.”

Aberdeen has evolved

The two judges from the Beautiful Scotland competition, organised by Keep Scotland Beautiful, toured the city today visiting parks, a school, an allotment and community areas.

They started their day at the David Welsh Winter Gardens in Duthie Park – which they praised for being a free green space for locals to enjoy.

Mr de Prato, who is chairman of the Aberlady Bay Nature Reserve, said: “You can see the folk enjoy the park, it’s very well maintained.

“The great thing about Aberdeen is that it has been in the running every year since the awards started 50 years ago.

“The area has evolved to become more environmentally friendly.”

The judges described the local community groups as “inspiring” and said the “excellent growing spaces” help to show people where their food is coming from.

Importance of public spaces

The competition has not been held in person since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic. A scaled-back version was held last year with discretionary awards as the judges were unable to visit the locations.

Aberdeen was awarded a gold medal and The Wright Sustainability Award, while the Powis Residents’ Group were also awarded a gold medal.

Mr Hogarth, a horticultural designer from East Lothian, commented that Covid helped to show just how important public spaces, such as parks, are to communities.

“It is important for the local authority to provide these spaces for people to enjoy,” he added.

The Beautiful Scotland competition winners will be announced at an event later this year.