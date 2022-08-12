Beautiful Scotland judges visit Aberdeen’s park and community spaces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Beautiful Scotland judges visit Aberdeen’s park and community spaces

By Ellie Milne
August 12, 2022, 3:27 pm
Judges from Beautiful Scotland judging the city for this year's 'small city' award. From left, Andrew Hogarth, Adam Walker, Stan De Prato and Depute Lord Provost Steve Delaney. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Judges from the Beautiful Scotland competition have paid a visit to Aberdeen to see what it has to offer as a “small city” contender.

The theme for the 2022 awards is Year of Stories and the city will be judged on its horticulture across its many parks and green spaces.

The work of green partners and volunteers, including schools, businesses and community groups, will also be considered, alongside the city’s environmental responsibility.

Judges Stan de Prato and Andrew Hogarth were told about Aberdeen City Council’s climate plan, carbon reduction and other similar projects.

Steve Delaney, the depute provost of Aberdeen, said: “It is fantastic to welcome Beautiful Scotland judges back into the city for the first time in three years due to the pandemic.

Depute Lord Provost Steve Delaney joined the judges on their tour of the Winter Gardens. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. 

“I hope the judges enjoyed meeting some of the people who are involved in making our city look green and beautiful.

“The community groups and city council staff have done a wonderful job of ensuring our parks and green spaces are at their best and contributing towards our beautiful city, so it’s fantastic so many of them have met the judges today.”

Aberdeen has evolved

The two judges from the Beautiful Scotland competition, organised by Keep Scotland Beautiful, toured the city today visiting parks, a school, an allotment and community areas.

They started their day at the David Welsh Winter Gardens in Duthie Park – which they praised for being a free green space for locals to enjoy.

Adam Walker, right, led the tour. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. 

Mr de Prato, who is chairman of the Aberlady Bay Nature Reserve, said: “You can see the folk enjoy the park, it’s very well maintained.

“The great thing about Aberdeen is that it has been in the running every year since the awards started 50 years ago.

“The area has evolved to become more environmentally friendly.”

The judges described the local community groups as “inspiring” and said the “excellent growing spaces” help to show people where their food is coming from.

Importance of public spaces

The competition has not been held in person since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic. A scaled-back version was held last year with discretionary awards as the judges were unable to visit the locations.

Aberdeen was awarded a gold medal and The Wright Sustainability Award, while the Powis Residents’ Group were also awarded a gold medal.

Beautiful Scotland judges Stan De Prato and Andrew Hogarth with Depute Lord Provost Steve Delaney. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. 

Mr Hogarth, a horticultural designer from East Lothian, commented that Covid helped to show just how important public spaces, such as parks, are to communities.

“It is important for the local authority to provide these spaces for people to enjoy,” he added.

The Beautiful Scotland competition winners will be announced at an event later this year.

