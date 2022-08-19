Haddo House and Country Park given blue-green algae all-clear after concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Haddo House and Country Park given blue-green algae all-clear after concerns

By Cameron Roy
August 19, 2022, 8:36 pm Updated: August 19, 2022, 9:33 pm
The lake at Haddo Country Park has been given the all clear. Supplied by Joyce Gall

Haddo House and Country Park in Aberdeenshire has been given the all clear over concerns of blue-green algae.

Earlier this week, it was suspected a dog that had been swimming in the lake had died after its owner said it had been exposed to the deadly algae.

However, this theory has now been rejected by the park following testing.

‘We knew it was just a rumour from the start’

Suzanna Atkinson, the head of visitor services at Haddo said: “We spoke to Sepa on Monday night. They even said to us that it is very unlikely that you guys have it, because Haddo’s water is flowing.

“We did everything we had to do. We did the test multiple times just to make sure and there was absolutely zero counts of the bacteria.

“We knew it was just a rumour from the start.

“We have access to experts on fisheries. We have access to expert ecologists. We are surrounded by agricultural lands – so we have to be on top of it.

Haddo Country Park. DCT Archives.

In a post on social media, the Haddo House and Country Park said: “Our thoughts are with the owners of the dog that died and hopefully the above findings will help them and the vet narrow down what actually caused the poor pup to die.”

Concerns over possible sightings of the algae have been rising in recent weeks.

On Friday, Highland Council warned pet owners after the algae was tested positive in Clickimin Loch in Lerwick.

According to the UK’s largest organisation dedicated to dog health, The Kennel Club, it can kill dogs in five minutes.

The park has urged people to be more careful sharing rumour and guesswork on social media.

Miss Atkinson, 48, who lives on the Haddo estate, added: “We have just come through Storm Arwen when we lost 100,000 trees. And now this rumor starts.

“It’s been massively disheartening and super stressful. And we were personally upset because we are all dog lovers.

“It would be great if people didn’t share things that were not fact.”

So what happened to the dog?

Now questions have been raised about the real cause of the dog’s death after blue-green algae has been ruled out.

Miss Atkinson believes: “I think that is far more likely that it was either heatstroke or drowning.

“The dog died after an incredibly hot day. People don’t realise just how hot their dogs are getting after running around.

“It can sometimes take up to three days to drown, sometimes called dry drowning – humans can get it too.

“They all have fairly similar symptoms so it could have been misdiagnosed as either of them.”

