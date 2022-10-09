ANALYSIS: Major questions raised by nightmare performance from Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

ANALYSIS: Major questions raised by nightmare performance from Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde Aberdeen

By Sean Wallace
October 9, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 9, 2022, 8:52 am
Aberdeen assistant manager Lee Sharp during the 4-0 loss to Dundee United.
Aberdeen assistant manager Lee Sharp during the 4-0 loss to Dundee United.

Aberdeen’s on-going dismal away form is in danger of damaging the positivity from an expensive summer rebuild.

The inconsistent Dons have become the Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde of the Scottish top flight.

Delivering wins, goals and entertainment at home but suffering an on-going nightmare on the road.

In losing to Dundee United, the Premiership’s bottom club, the Dons have only won twice in 23 away league games.

The inability to travel is becoming quick-sand sucking down the Dons bid to build winning momentum.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson looks dejected during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.

Aberdeen’s away day woes extend back to not just before manager Jim Goodwin rebuilt the squad in the summer, but before he arrived at the club in February.

Aberdeen have taken just four points from 15 away from home this season.

To secure European qualification, the Dons’ minimum target this season, strong home form needs to be married with positive away results.

The brutal reality witnessed by a 4,000 strong travelling Red Army is that Aberdeen are not coming close to matching their positive home form on the road.

That is a concern and a major imbalance that must be fixed quickly.

Aberdeen assistant manager Lee Sharp during the 4-0 loss to Dundee United.

Goodwin watches from the stands

Banned Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin watched from the stands as he served the first of an eight game ban issued by the SFA.

Six of those are immediate, starting at Tannadice, with two suspended until the end of the season.

Goodwin was absent from the dugout but he will be front and centre at the inevitable post-mortem into this shocker.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands at Tannadice.

Why are Aberdeen so poor away from home? What can be done to fix it?

Aberdeen were defensively fragile and fortunate only to concede four goals to a team rock bottom of the Premiership.

To put this into perspective Dundee United had scored four goals in their previous eight Premiership games.

They hit the same number against a ragged Reds that were ripped apart.

Aberdeen fans during the 4-0 loss to Dundee United.

Aberdeen backed by 4,000 fans

Many of the 4,000 Aberdeen fans wore Jim Goodwin masks supplied by the Evening Express in support of the banned manager.

Assistant manager Lee Sharp was in the dugout for a game that was trialed at 6pm in a bid to boost attendance numbers.

Aberdeen fans with Jim Goodwin banned masks during the game at Dundee United.

But it was a horror night for the Dons and the travelling support.

In the 13th minute Aberdeen should have scored when a cross from Vicente Besuijen  found Jayden Richardson who touched it across goal.

Keeper Carljohan Eriksson was in in no man’s land.

The ball fell behind Bojan Miovski who tried to flick it in but couldn’t get it on target in front of a gaping goal.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski has an attempt on goal during a cinch Premiership match

Disastrous end to the first-half

In the 41st minute Dundee United capitalised on poor defending to go ahead.

Jamie McGrath, an Aberdeen summer transfer target, stepped past Hayden Coulson on the flank and raced inside before sliding a pass to Tony Watt.

Striker Watt’s drive was well saved by keeper Roos but the ball fell to unmarked Aziz Behich who slotted home from 10 yards.

Dundee United’s Tony Watt celebrates as he makes it 2-0 against Aberdeen.

Just moments later the Dons fell further behind.

Yet again Aberdeen were punished for fragile defending.

Freeman skipped past Coulson and Miovski before cutting back a pass to Watt who lashed into the top corner from 10 yards.

Aberdeen’s Miovski misses chance

In the 63rd minute substitute Leighton Clarkson flighted in a superb flighted ball which dropped over the defence to the onrushing Miovski.

The striker controlled the ball on his chest on the run but fired a 12-yard drive over the crossbar and into the Shed.

Dundee United’s Jamie McGarth makes it 3-0 against Aberdeen.

Aberdeen were denied a penalty shout in the 68th minute when a Richardson shot appeared to be blocked by a hand.

United awarded contentious penalty

Within minutes it was Dundee United who were awarded a penalty by referee Willie Collum when Craig Sibbald went down under a challenge from McCrorie.

There didn’t seem to be much contact on Sibbald. It was a soft spot-kick.

McGrath sent Roos the wrong way, firing into the keeper’s top right hand corner.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie looks dejected after scoring an own goal to make it 4-0 Dundee United.

It should have been 4-0 in the 80th minute when the Dons defence was sliced open allowing Watt a free run on goal.

Roos did well to race off his line, close the angle and make the save.

The loose ball fell to Sadat Anaku who blasted over an open goal.

Nightmare night… gets even worse

A nightmare night became worse due to lack of communication from a long free kick into the box.

McCrorie rose to win the header and play it back to keeper Roos.

However Roos had raced off his line and could only watch helplessly as McCrorie’s header sailed into an empty net.

It could have been 5-0 soon after as Anthony Stewart’s across the area was intercepted by Levitt but Roos blocked his shot.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie disappointed after scoring an own goal.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 6; Coulson 4 (Duk 57), Scales 4 , Stewart 4, Richardson 4 (Morris 82); Ramadani 4(Ramirez 82) McCrorie 5; Hayes 5,  Besuijen 4(Clarkson 57); Watkins 4 (Barron 46); Miovski 5.

Subs not used: Lewis, Duncan, Milne, Kennedy, Ramirez.

DUNDEE UNITED (5-3-2): Eriksson 6; Benich 7 (Graham 87),  McMann 6, Edwards 6, Smith 6, Freeman 7; McGrath 7, Levitt 6, Sibbald 7; Watt 6 (Pawlett 86), Middleton 6(Anaku 70)

Subs not used: Birighitti, Graham, Niskanen, Meekison, Harkes, Cudjoe, Thomson.

Referee: Willie Collum

Attendance: 11,010

Man of the match: Jamie McGrath (Dundee United)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Dundee United's Aziz Behich makes it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.
'That was a shambles' - Aberdeen fans react to painful 4-0 defeat by Dundee…
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after scoring an own goal to make it 4-0 Dundee United.
Absence of banned Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin no excuse for heavy loss to Dundee…
Dundee United's Tony Watt celebrates as he makes it 2-0 against Aberdeen.
Aberdeen's atrocious away form continues as they crash 4-0 to Dundee United in front…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie looks to Ryan Duncan example during Peterhead loan spell
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock.
Sky high levels in training prove so much more to come from Aberdeen, says…
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin applauds the supporters after the 4-1 defeat of Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin determined to end poor away form to repay 'remarkable' 4,000-strong…
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our 'BANNED'…
Callum Johnson clears under pressure from Tom Lawrence.
Aberdeen and Ross County matches among live games for December
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
'Extremely disappointed' Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
3
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer makes six-hour trip
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after making wrong turn up dead end street in Countesswells

More from Press and Journal

Scotland manager Steve Clarke salutes the Tartan Army. Image: SNS
Scotland to face former champions Spain and Norway in Euro 2024 qualifiers
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City: Ross Draper targets run of form after victory on the road against…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Backhill Steading at Kemnay was previously a mill and is for sale at price over £500,000.
Six delightful homes for sale now in the north and north-east
Do youngsters need to be protected against extreme porn?
Generation Porn: What impact are adult websites having on our youngsters?
Deklyn Davidson crashed on the B999 at the Tillyeve junction. Supplied by Google
'You can't blame the road': Driver wouldn't take full responsibility for bridge crash that…
Comedy legend Jack Dee is one of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival's headliners.
REVIEW: Hilariously grumpy comedian Jack Dee is the perfect tonic for sell-out Music Hall…
Emmeline McCracken holding her violin next to fellow music therapist Nadine Allan who is holding the end of her guitar
'Words aren't necessary': The Aberdeen music therapists are helping nonverbal clients find their voice

Editor's Picks