Kevin Bridges becomes highest-selling act at P&J Live in Aberdeen

Scottish comedian Kevin Bridges has just become the highest-selling act to perform at Aberdeen’s P&J Live since the venue opened in September 2019, with 39,279 people attending his four sold-out shows.

The funnyman was in the Granite City from Thursday September 29 to Sunday October 2 as part of his The Overdue Catch-Up tour, which also saw him complete a record-breaking 16 shows in Glasgow.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “Kevin is a clear favourite among the people in the north-east, with fans filling a total of 12 shows at our previous venue, Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre (AECC), in 2012 and 2015.

“The demand for his content continues to be really high, with a phenomenal number of fans having attended P&J Live over the past few days.”

This was the first time the comedian played the new P&J Live, with our reviewer noting Kevin said he “loved” the venue before adding that “it was time it (AECC) was put out its misery”.

Kevin Bridges brought laughter and life lessons to Aberdeen

Our reviewer thoroughly enjoyed the show but pointed out that it was “a different Kevin Bridges to the one we’ve seen in Aberdeen before – a more mature one”.

You can read the full review here.

Lucky fans who managed to bag tickets took to social media to say the gig was “well worth the wait” after being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Louise said it was just “fantastic” to see everyone coming out and enjoying the show.

She added: “For us personally as a team, it’s amazing to see our incredible venue back in full swing again.

“We would like to extend our congratulations to Kevin and wish him every success with the rest of the tour. We hope to welcome him back again sometime soon.”

Kevin Bridges is currently on tour – click here for more details.

