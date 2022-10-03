Kevin Bridges becomes highest-selling act at P&J Live in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Kevin Bridges becomes highest-selling act at P&J Live in Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
October 3, 2022, 9:52 am Updated: October 3, 2022, 11:32 am
kevin bridges aberdeen
Kevin Bridges brought four sold-out shows to P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Scottish comedian Kevin Bridges has just become the highest-selling act to perform at Aberdeen’s P&J Live since the venue opened in September 2019, with 39,279 people attending his four sold-out shows.

The funnyman was in the Granite City from Thursday September 29 to Sunday October 2 as part of his The Overdue Catch-Up tour, which also saw him complete a record-breaking 16 shows in Glasgow.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “Kevin is a clear favourite among the people in the north-east, with fans filling a total of 12 shows at our previous venue, Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre (AECC), in 2012 and 2015.

“The demand for his content continues to be really high, with a phenomenal number of fans having attended P&J Live over the past few days.”

kevin bridges aberdeen
Kevin Bridges delivered four fantastic shows in Aberdeen.

This was the first time the comedian played the new P&J Live, with our reviewer noting Kevin said he “loved” the venue before adding that “it was time it (AECC) was put out its misery”.

Kevin Bridges brought laughter and life lessons to Aberdeen

Our reviewer thoroughly enjoyed the show but pointed out that it was “a different Kevin Bridges to the one we’ve seen in Aberdeen before – a more mature one”.

You can read the full review here.

Lucky fans who managed to bag tickets took to social media to say the gig was “well worth the wait” after being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kevin Bridges is currently on tour with his show The Overdue Catch-Up.

Louise said it was just “fantastic” to see everyone coming out and enjoying the show.

She added: “For us personally as a team, it’s amazing to see our incredible venue back in full swing again.

“We would like to extend our congratulations to Kevin and wish him every success with the rest of the tour. We hope to welcome him back again sometime soon.”

Kevin Bridges is currently on tour – click here for more details.

