Could ‘middle class, baguette-pinching seagulls’ sink Aberdeen’s green bus stops?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Could ‘middle class, baguette-pinching seagulls’ sink Aberdeen’s green bus stops?

By Alastair Gossip
December 31, 2022, 6:00 am
Image shows an Aberdeen gull swooping for a sandwich and a plant-topped bus stop in Utrecht. Similar could soon come to the Granite City.
Could Aberdeen's urban gulls halt the introduction of plant-topped bus stops planned for the Granite City? Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock

Green bus stops are to be installed in Aberdeen in an eco-friendly trial.

The grass-topped stops are to be introduced as part of a pilot programme, aimed at making the Silver City a little more green.

European cities, such as Utrecht in the Netherlands, have hundreds of sedum-roofed shelters lining their streets.

It is hoped similar efforts could lend the likes of Union Street a more natural feel.

Plant-topped ‘bee bus stops’ could become Aberdeen norm

Officials believe what they call “bee bus stops” will improve biodiversity in urban parts of Aberdeen, helping to boost insect numbers.

Their early test run will be limited to just nine, council chiefs say.

"Sedum-roofed

However, the city could yet make it a blanket policy for all new bus stops – and even require older ones to be topped with plants.

The possibility of mandatory insect and bug friendly shelters was outlined in the local authority’s recently-published plan to repopulate empty Union Street shops.

The eco stops would also absorb heat and pollutants in the air. Planners hope they could be maintained by volunteers, bolstering community spirit in the Granite City too.

And the government’s wildlife quango Nature Scot has a fund which could help cover the cost of new and retrofitted bus stops alike.

Planning chief: No time to ‘pontificate’ on Aberdeen city centre

But concerns have been raised the move would make an ever-present problem worse.

Asked about potential pitfalls, council planning chief David Dunne chuckled: “I am going to say if you live in Aberdeen there is always a risk around seagulls.

“But it is a consideration and something our passenger transport unit is taking forward.

“It is very much a trial in the first instance to try and identify challenges. We will see how that goes.”

Wendy Morrison became the face of the victims of Aberdeen's urban gull population in 2007 when she posed for this 'gotcha' journalism re-enactment of an earlier sandwich snatching incident. Now there are concerns new bee-friendly bus stops could make for new homes for the birds. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson.
Wendy Morrison became the face of the victims of Aberdeen’s urban gull population in 2007 when she posed for this ‘gotcha’ journalism re-enactment of an earlier sandwich snatching incident. Now there are concerns bee-friendly bus stops could make for new homes for the birds in the city. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson.

Hilton, Woodside, Stockethill councillor Hazel Cameron feared the council could end up in “quite a bit of difficulty”.

“We are trying to make our city centre pest-free. By doing this, we may be encouraging pests we don’t want.

“When I was out one day with my grandson, he had a baguette. A seagull landed on his shoulder and lifted it.

“I think we need to look carefully at this.”

Gulls have been known to leave Aberdonians bloodied in swoop attacks – sometimes to scavenge food or to protect their young.

Mr Dunne accepted there were risks but claimed they could all sit at the Town House “for six months pontificating on what will or won’t happen”.

“I think the best approach is to try and let’s see,” he said.

‘Miserable’ Aberdeen bus stops could be a thing of the past

Transport convener Ian Yuill quipped the Granite City’s wildlife were becoming bourgeois.

“That’s a middle class seagull, pinching baguettes,” he joked.

“Councillor Cameron makes an important point, though I am tempted to say one person’s pest is another’s biodiversity…”

Some Aberdeen bus stops - perhaps like this one outside Councillor Van Sweeden's workplace at the Townhouse - are "miserable". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Some Aberdeen bus stops – perhaps like this one outside Councillor Van Sweeden’s workplace at the Townhouse – are “quite miserable”. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

It would bolster work in Aberdeen to boost bee numbers, including two hives previously introduced in the city centre.

Other councillors welcomed the “exciting” news of sedum bus stops.

Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen SNP member Kairin Van Sweeden said the city’s bus stops can be “quite miserable places” at present.

Spotlight on seagulls

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Michael Bardill at his home in Insch, after water flooded through the ceiling. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…
Carole Millett got drunk and threw a mop at a bar worker at the Rohaan Cafe Bar in Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Drunk woman threw mop at barmaid who refused to serve her and told police…
Television broadcast streaming multimedia. Earth globe abstract composition; Shutterstock ID 386549023; purchase_order: ; job:
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
The low emission zone in Aberdeen will improve air quality - but at what cost? Image: DC Thomson
Asthma expert: Aberdeen LEZ may be unpopular - but it can help save lives
2
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds desperately needs his side to defeat Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
It has now been more than two years since Britain officially left the EU (Image: Bodo Schieren/imageBROKER/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Take the biggest Brexit lessons on board to avoid future disaster

Editor's Picks

Most Commented