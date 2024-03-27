New £600,000 gull control project to be launched in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New £600,000 gull control project to be launched in Moray

The scheme across the region will include a mix of preventative and reactive deterrents.

By David Mackay
Three gulls on pavement.
Gulls are a common source of complaint across Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

New deterrents to scare off gulls are poised to be deployed by Moray Council in a £600,000 project.

The birds are currently beginning to pair up ahead of mating and nesting season across the region.

Summer then traditionally brings additional noise and mess from them with the added nuisance of parents becoming more territorial about where they have nested.

In recent years Moray Council has invested in deterrents in specific areas where there is a known problem.

What Moray Council has in store for gulls this year

Moray Council has awarded two contracts totalling £657,870 to Banff-based Specialist Vermin Control for gull deterrents.

The Aberdeenshire firm has removed nests, used lasers and sonic deterrents in previous years being hired by the authority.

A larger £344,000 contract covers residential property while a smaller £313,000 contract is specifically for commercial premises.

Gulls in the air above cyclist in Doocot Park in Elgin.
Gulls are commonly seen in many areas across Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Previous years have included both council-owned and privately-owned homes. It is not known what this year’s project will cover.

The contract notice states the work will be “both preventative and reactive”, meaning it will try and stop gulls nesting in some locations as well as respond to areas where gulls are already a nuisance.

Locations across Moray will be included in the project.

Moray Council has been contacted to comment.

Gulls: Friends or foes?

Few things provoke a more polarising debate in the north-east than the annual arrival of gulls during nesting season.

Some complain about the noise and mess from the birds while dodging the protective parents protecting their chicks.

A gull sitting on a nest.
Herring gulls are a protected species. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, are happy to do their bit for the protected herring gull species, which is on the RSPB’s “red list” due to their declining numbers.

The protected status of the birds means property owners are limited in the actions they can take once the birds have nested.

Preventative measures including spikes, nets and now lasers are regularly used to prevent the gulls from settling in the first place.

Spotlight on seagulls

Conversation