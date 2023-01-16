Police cordon off car park following assault on woman in Aberdeen’s Tillydrone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched after a woman was assaulted in Aberdeen.

Police have sealed off the car park at Gordon Mills Place in Tillydrone following the incident, which happened in the early hours of Sunday.

The road leads onto Tillydrone Play Park, and is a shortcut between Gordon Mills Road and Auchinleck Road.

It is understood that police were questioning people in the area.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are investigating a report of an assault on a female in the early hours of Sunday, January 15, in the Gordon’s Mills Place area of Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”