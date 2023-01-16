From school dinner cake to traditional steak pie – here’s why you need to visit Olive Alexanders this Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

From school dinner cake to traditional steak pie – here’s why you need to visit Olive Alexanders this Aberdeen Restaurant Week

By Karla Sinclair
January 16, 2023, 1:51 pm Updated: January 16, 2023, 3:40 pm
Image: Olive Alexanders
Image: Olive Alexanders

I can’t quite believe it, but this is my fourth Aberdeen Restaurant Week.

No, I am not the one doing all the hard work as part of the kitchen, bar, and front-of-house teams at the participating food and drink venues across the city. I am the one indulging.

Since Aberdeen Restaurant Week’s launch in 2018, including the event running from today (January 16) to Sunday January 29 nine have taken place.

A section of the deli area at Olive Alexanders. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Located in Golden Square, and run by Emily Hailstones and Hayley Fisher, Olive Alexanders opened in July 2022. I swear it feels as though customers were being welcomed through its doors just the other week. How time flies.

The duo also run their own cocktail and wine bar located below the bistro, known as Barbelow. While I have visited the bar (which is smashing, by the way) three times since its launch in March, I hadn’t sampled the food on offer at Olive Alexanders up until last week.

The bistro has a capacity of 22. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

My friend and I were in awe when we stepped foot inside the bistro. Dim-lit with fairy lights and candles featuring throughout the 22-cover space, it had a great ambiance.

We adored the high ceilings and decor, which had a similar feel to that in Barbelow with a fun combination of antique and contemporary furnishings and touches.

The food

Before stopping by Olive Alexanders for Aberdeen Restaurant Week (ARW), I had entered on one occasion in September – to collect a Too Good To Go bag.

The service, within moments, was already of a high calibre. We had two different servers throughout the evening, who were happy to assist at any given opportunity. They were equally as chatty as they were helpful.

Although wine was on the cards, and our first server tempting us to opt for a glass or two, we politely declined and requested soft drinks.

Charred tender stem broccoli with chestnuts and bacon. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

While I had already snooped the venue’s ARW offering beforehand, my friend hadn’t. She admitted to not expecting the dishes listed and thought it would be more of a deli sandwich-style offering.

Olive Alexanders has plenty of these on its lunchtime menu, but we were delighted to see the ARW line-up showcase a variety of different dishes and the talent among the kitchen team that one step further.

Diners can opt for one course for £10, two courses for £15, or three for £20. I went for three, while my dining partner stuck with two.

The two starters. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

There were three starters to choose from. Because we fancied the same two, both were ordered and shared.

First up was the charred tenderstem broccoli with chestnuts and bacon. The assortment arrived in a bowl and was fairly aromatic, likely coming from the chestnuts.

This dish was stellar. Each ingredient had a part to play. The broccoli had a nice bite to it, pairing superbly with the butteriness of the chestnuts. The nuts boasted a slight sweetness which, of course, made for an ideal accompaniment with the bacon – you can’t beat a sweet and salty combo.

Our second starter consisted of salami Napoli, pickles, mustard, and sourdough. Again, great for sharing if you fancy sampling as many dishes as possible.

Salami Napoli, pickles, mustard, and sourdough. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

This one was simple yet effective. It proved once again that those cooking behind the scenes know what ingredients marry well together.

We carefully spread a dollop of mustard on our sourdough and proceeded to place the remaining ingredients on top. Before tucking in, I knew one of the key things that would ensure this dish went down well was the freshness of the ingredients. That, they certainly were.

The mustard was the standout for me. Its slight kick took everything up a notch and provided a creamy element.

Speaking of creamy – and moving onto our mains – I can’t help but recall one part of my friend’s second course. The plate boasted the most silky-smooth mash I had seen in a restaurant.

The mains featured a line-up of fresh and tasty ingredients. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Yes, the star of the show was of course going to be the steak pie itself, but I had to give the side a mention.

Topped with homemade shortcrust pastry and accompanied by a small jug of chicken gravy, the meat pulled apart with ease. It had a nostalgic feel to it and she made a fair dent in the bake – considering its hefty size.

My main was the pan-seared cod with pan-fried baby potatoes, a soft boiled egg, and parsley cream sauce.

A closer look at the pan-seared cod with pan-fried baby potatoes, a soft boiled egg, and parsley cream sauce. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

The cod had been cooked to perfection and had a nice level of salt. A pet peeve of mine is when eateries over salt and spoil a delicious piece of fresh fish, so thank you to the chef(s) at Olive Alexanders for ensuring this was avoided.

The baby potatoes were a tad on the hard side. However, they were a welcome addition to the plate considering the other components were softer in texture, including the egg and sauce. There was the perfect amount of each ingredient, as well.

My pudding had to be boxed up and tried later that evening – to give my full and satisfied stomach some time to settle.

The nostalgic dessert. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

I opted for the classic dinner lady  sponge cake with icing, sprinkles, and homemade Angel Delight over the classic trifle and jam roly-poly with custard.

The sponge was moist, the icing was delightfully sweet, and the Angel Delight was creamy. It reminded me why this was my all-time favourite dessert during my school years.

The verdict

Yes, I intend on stopping by several more venues participating in this installment of ARW. However, Olive Alexanders has made me feel rather apprehensive about future visits as it has set the bar incredibly high.

Thinking back on the experience, I cannot fault a thing. The food, service, and setting were equally as superb.

Outside Olive Alexanders. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Information

A: 8 Golden Square, Aberdeen AB10 1RB

T: 01224 644515

W: olivealexanders.wixsite.com

Price: £40.50 (including two soft drinks, which cost £5.50)

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion: One course for £10, two courses for £15, or three courses for £20.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food and Drink

Image: Olive Alexanders
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
Image: Olive Alexanders
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
The Spirit of Speyside Festival chairman George McNeil. Image: The Spirit of Speyside Festival
More than 500 events lined up for 2023 Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival -…
Mocktails and non-alcoholic cocktails in inverness
The 7 places with the best non-alcoholic cocktails in Inverness
Image: Olive Alexanders
Squid at record levels in Shetland waters
Image: Olive Alexanders
Former fisherman casts his net into world of afternoon tea at Banff Deli
Image: Olive Alexanders
Aberdeen Restaurant Week: Check out the tasty £10 meal deal at Aberdeen Art Gallery
Image: Olive Alexanders
Six By Nico's playful Neverland menu comes with bonus bubbly for Aberdeen Restaurant Week
Image: Olive Alexanders
What I made of my £3 Too Good To Go bag from the Robert…
Image: Olive Alexanders
JP's Kitchen: New Inverurie food truck serves up Scottish classics next door to Morrisons

Most Read

1
Image: Olive Alexanders
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Image: Olive Alexanders
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
Image: Olive Alexanders
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
Image: Olive Alexanders
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
Image: Olive Alexanders
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Image: Olive Alexanders
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Image: Olive Alexanders
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Image: Olive Alexanders
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
Image: Olive Alexanders
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Image: Olive Alexanders
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
Image: Olive Alexanders
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Image: Olive Alexanders
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Image: Olive Alexanders
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Image: Olive Alexanders
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Image: Olive Alexanders
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Image: Olive Alexanders
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star
Image: Olive Alexanders
Readers' letters: King Charles' expensive coronation, the alcohol merchandise ban and lights out at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented