Shinty: Martin Pringle to make Skye comeback in Dublin

By Bill McAllister
February 2, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 2, 2023, 6:37 pm
Martin Pringle (Skye) with Sean Brown (Glenurquhart). Image: Neil Paterson.
Martin Pringle (Skye) with Sean Brown (Glenurquhart). Image: Neil Paterson.

Wing back Martin Pringle, out injured since last June, will make his comeback for Skye on Saturday when they play Dublin club side Na Gael Oga at Phoenix Park in the first pre-season game played by a Scots team across the Irish Sea.

The islanders fly out on Friday returning on Monday after a Croke Park tour.

Manager Kenny Macleod said: “Martin missed the business end of last season but he’s working hard and looking good. He’s a top player and his return is a real bonus.

“We know going up to the Premiership requires more focus and fitness and we’ve been training three nights a week with 100 per cent turnout.

“The Dublin trip will enable us to fit in a training session and the match and that should further our preparation.”

Skye shinty debut

New signings Kenny Cushnie (Lochcarron) and Sam Stubbs (Lovat) will make their Skye debuts in the shinty-hurling clash in Dublin.

Oban Camanachd will field Jamie Forgrieve, signed from Oban Celtic, in their friendly against Fort William at Mossfield Park. Daniel MacCuish, back from playing football for Oban Saints, will also feature.

This is a debut match for new Fort managerial duo Neil Robertson and Alan Knox.

Ross MacRae has been appointed Kyles Athletic’s new skipper and they face Newtonmore, captained by comeback man Drew Macdonald, at The Eilean.

Shinty: Oliver MacRae seals Kinlochshiel return; Fort William could be without star man for season

Ex-More youngster Sorley Thomson has agreed to a second season with Kyles and returns to his old stamping ground.

Roddy Macdonald, Kyles player/joint manager, said: “Liam Arnott is off to work in the US and will miss the first half of the season.”

Internationalist Callum Cruden is fit again and returns for Lovat’s derby with Strathglass at Cannich.

Grand Slam winners Kingussie play the Liz Young six a side tournament at The Dell but new boss Ian Borthwick reveals that Ryan Borthwick is waiting on results from an MRI scan.

‘Fingers crossed’

He said: “He’s been plagued with back and hip issues. But Ryan’s been training OK, so it’s fingers crossed the verdict is favourable and he can start the season.”

Glengarry host Glen Urquhart in a derby duel with Ryan Porter, who missed almost all of last season, returning for the visitors.

Ruaridh Macdonald, signed from Glengarry, features at Balmacara where Kinlochshiel over-30s play their under-30s contingent.

