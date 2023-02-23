Comedian Michael McIntyre adds second Aberdeen date due to popular demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comedian Michael McIntyre adds second Aberdeen date due to popular demand

By Danica Ollerova
michael mcintyre aberdeen
Comedian Michael McIntyre. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.

Comedian Michael McIntyre has just added a second Aberdeen date due to popular demand.

The English funnyman, who continues to break box-office records around the world, last visited Aberdeen on his Big World Tour back in 2018.

His observational comedy and ability to turn everyday situations into masterclasses of human exasperation have struck a chord with millions of fans.

To date, Michael’s stand-up tours have sold more than four million tickets, including a record-breaking 28 sold-out shows at London’s O2 for which he was awarded the keys to the famous venue.

Michael McIntyre Aberdeen
Popular funnyman Michael McIntyre, who is known for his observational comedy, will return to Aberdeen in 2024.

In addition to stand-up, the comedian hosts two of the BBC’s most successful entertainment shows – Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and The Wheel. He has featured in three episodes of Live at the Apollo, and in 2011 was a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

Michael McIntyre adds second Aberdeen date

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “Michael McIntyre has taken the hearts of Aberdeen by storm.

“Due to popular demand fans have another chance to see everyone’s favourite funnyman at P&J Live. Michael is a staple in homes across the UK and we can’t wait for him to be welcomed by fans in the north-east to perform another hilariously funny evening in 2024.”

The P&J previously announced that Michael McIntyre would bring his show Magnificent to Aberdeen on Thursday May 16 2024.

P&J Live have today confirmed the funnyman will also perform at the north-east venue on Wednesday May 15 2024.

Tickets for the newly announced show have just gone on sale at pandjlive.com.

