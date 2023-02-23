Comedian Michael McIntyre adds second Aberdeen date due to popular demand

Comedian Michael McIntyre has just added a second Aberdeen date due to popular demand.

The English funnyman, who continues to break box-office records around the world, last visited Aberdeen on his Big World Tour back in 2018.

His observational comedy and ability to turn everyday situations into masterclasses of human exasperation have struck a chord with millions of fans.

To date, Michael’s stand-up tours have sold more than four million tickets, including a record-breaking 28 sold-out shows at London’s O2 for which he was awarded the keys to the famous venue.

In addition to stand-up, the comedian hosts two of the BBC’s most successful entertainment shows – Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and The Wheel. He has featured in three episodes of Live at the Apollo, and in 2011 was a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

Michael McIntyre adds second Aberdeen date

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “Michael McIntyre has taken the hearts of Aberdeen by storm.

“Due to popular demand fans have another chance to see everyone’s favourite funnyman at P&J Live. Michael is a staple in homes across the UK and we can’t wait for him to be welcomed by fans in the north-east to perform another hilariously funny evening in 2024.”

The P&J previously announced that Michael McIntyre would bring his show Magnificent to Aberdeen on Thursday May 16 2024.

P&J Live have today confirmed the funnyman will also perform at the north-east venue on Wednesday May 15 2024.

Tickets for the newly announced show have just gone on sale at pandjlive.com.

You might also like…