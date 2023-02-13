Aberdeen date announced for comedy’s ironic bionic Irishman Jason Byrne

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the biggest-selling comedians at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Jason Byrne, is set for a long overdue return to Aberdeen this autumn.

He’ll travel to the north-east with his brand new show The Ironic Bionic Man. As the tour title suggests, the accident-prone comedian claims he’s now half man, half machine, meaning audiences can rebuild him.

Born with a lazy eye (which was later straightened), his lung collapsed (it was blown back up and sealed with metal pins), his appendix was removed, cartilage replaced in his knee from an unfortunate accident, his arm dislocated by a wave, and his heart now functions on six stents.

Jason’s inspired, original brand of “high-energy intelligent lunacy” ensures he stands out from the crowd and his sell-out shows have attracted accolades including the highly coveted Perrier Newcomer Award Nomination.

His television credits include Live at the Apollo, Comedy Annual, Dave’s One Night Stand and The Channel 4 Comedy Gala.

With a growing international profile, Jason has also performed in New York, Boston, Hong Kong, Singapore, Brussels, Milan, Paris and Australia.

Doug Taylor, of local promoter Mint Of Montrose, said: “Jason Byrne’s long-anticipated return to Aberdeen with his full tour show is bound to be the absolute highlight of this autumn’s comedy programme.

“Aberdeen’s comedy fans are in for a fantastic night of fun in the company of one of the most highly regarded comedians out there.”

Jason Byrne will bring his new show The Ironic Bionic Man – which promises to be painfully hilarious – to Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Saturday October 14. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Thursday February 16 at aberdeenperformingarts.com.

