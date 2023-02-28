Fastlove to celebrate George Michael at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fastlove to celebrate George Michael at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

By Danica Ollerova
Fastlove to perform in Aberdeen
Fastlove. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.

Fastlove – a tribute to George Michael – will be making its way to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2024.

The music legend, who passed away in 2016, sold more than 125 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time. He formed the duo Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley in 1981 and went solo in 1987.

The singer, who was an active LGBT rights campaigner and HIV/AIDS charity fundraiser, won numerous music awards, including two Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, three American Music Awards, and 12 Billboard Music Awards.

Aberdeen music fans will have a unique chance to sing along to some of Wham! and George Michael’s biggest hits when the successful tribute act plays Wake Me Up, Too Funky, Father Figure, Freedom, Faith, Knew You Were Waiting, Careless Whisper and many more songs at P&J Live.

Don’t miss the hugely popular tribute show Fastlove in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.

Fastlove to bring George Michael’s biggest hits to Aberdeen

Fastlove’s talented cast promise to create a night to remember – the new production even features a thrilling video and light show.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “George Michael was one of the best-selling musicians of all time with a repertoire of hits that continue to entertain and inspire today.

“This show matches his distinctive sound – any George Michael fan will be blown away! We look forward to welcoming fans for a respectful celebration of an artist who re-defined popular music.”

Fastlove will perform George Michael’s hits at P&J Live’s Hall C on Friday March 1 2024. Tickets for the Aberdeen show will go on sale at 10am on Friday March 3. The venue pre-sale will start 24 hours earlier.

You might also like…

Conversation