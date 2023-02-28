Spectacular Northern Lights dance across Scotland for second night

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After a spectacular show on Sunday evening, the Northern Lights made a dazzling return to Scotland for a second night.

Stargazers in the west and south were given a second chance to enjoy the Merry Dancers last night.

Skies across Skye were swathed in greens, pinks, and purples as people looked to the north.

Forecasters said the west and north-west of Scotland were the prime locations to spot the Northern Lights last night with clear conditions between 9pm until 11pm.

Meanwhile, the north-east was much cloudier last night, meaning the phenomenon was harder to spot, unlike the previous night’s spectacular show.

Despite the cloudy conditions, people were still sharing their snaps of the colourful night skies.

The Northern Lights (‘Na Fir-Chlis’ in Gàidhlig) playing beautifully tonight once again! What a place to live!#nafirchlis #firchlis #northernlights #auroraborealis #skye #isleofskye #skyelocaltours Posted by Skye Local Tours on Monday, 27 February 2023

Despite the cloudy conditions, some were still able to capture the Aurora.

An @easyJet flight just made a 360 turn over the North Sea. The Northern Lights are very strong tonight as well, so the reason was probably to allow passengers on both sides of the aircraft to see the fantastic #AuroraBorealis

