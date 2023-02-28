Spectacular Northern Lights dance across Scotland for second night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Spectacular Northern Lights dance across Scotland for second night

By Lauren Taylor
February 28, 2023, 10:11 am Updated: February 28, 2023, 4:52 pm
The Aurora over Kyleakin on Skye. Image: @mrmcgrath12/Twitter/PA Wire
The Aurora over Kyleakin on Skye. Image: @mrmcgrath12/Twitter/PA Wire

After a spectacular show on Sunday evening, the Northern Lights made a dazzling return to Scotland for a second night.

Stargazers in the west and south were given a second chance to enjoy the Merry Dancers last night.

Skies across Skye were swathed in greens, pinks, and purples as people looked to the north.

Forecasters said the west and north-west of Scotland were the prime locations to spot the Northern Lights last night with clear conditions between 9pm until 11pm.

Meanwhile, the north-east was much cloudier last night, meaning the phenomenon was harder to spot, unlike the previous night’s spectacular show.

Despite the cloudy conditions, people were still sharing their snaps of the colourful night skies.

Isabel Nelson Rapson captured the bright pinks and greens across Edinbane on Skye, she said she was “lucky” to have witnessed the Aurora for a third night in a row.
The Merry Dancers over Skye, described as “beauty and magic” by the photographer. Image: @mrmcgrath12/Twitter/PA Wire
Sarah Burd also snapped a picture of the colourful skies above Skye.

The Northern Lights (‘Na Fir-Chlis’ in Gàidhlig) playing beautifully tonight once again! What a place to live!#nafirchlis #firchlis #northernlights #auroraborealis #skye #isleofskye #skyelocaltours

Posted by Skye Local Tours on Monday, 27 February 2023

Despite the cloudy conditions, some were still able to capture the Aurora.

Alexander Mcrobbie Munro snapped this shot of deep greens streaking the night sky above Drumbeg.

