Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit by motorbike on Aberdeen road

Officers are still trying to trace the motorcyclist who drove off following the incident. 

By Lottie Hood
Two crashes were reported on Auchinyell Road today. Image: Google Maps.
Two crashes were reported on Auchinyell Road today. Image: Google Maps.

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a motorbike on an Aberdeen street.

Police received reports of a crash involving a man and a motorbike at around 3.10pm today on Auchinyell Road in Aberdeen.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed.

A man, the pedestrian, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

Officers said inquiries are still ongoing to trace the motorcyclist who drove off following the incident.

Buses had to be diverted

Following the incident, two cars also crashed at the scene but no one in either vehicle was injured.

The crashes blocked the road and FirstBus had to divert several of its services down Anderson Drive.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 3.10pm on Saturday, April 1, to a report of a crash on Auchinyell Road, Aberdeen, involving a motorbike and a pedestrian.

“Emergency services attended and a man, the pedestrian, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the motorcyclist who made off.

“Two cars also crashed at the scene but this was not part of the original collision and no one in these vehicles was injured.”

The road has since reopened.

