Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit by motorbike on Aberdeen road

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a motorbike on an Aberdeen street.

Police received reports of a crash involving a man and a motorbike at around 3.10pm today on Auchinyell Road in Aberdeen.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed.

A man, the pedestrian, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

Officers said inquiries are still ongoing to trace the motorcyclist who drove off following the incident.

Buses had to be diverted

Following the incident, two cars also crashed at the scene but no one in either vehicle was injured.

The crashes blocked the road and FirstBus had to divert several of its services down Anderson Drive.

⚠️SERVICE UPDATE1/2⚠️ Auchinyell bridge both direction multiple cars RTC and pedestrian on road Rte 1 will divert by turning at RGU back down to Bridge of dee and into town , Rte 2 will turn left down anderson drive up to RGU and turn back the same way. — First Aberdeen (@FirstAberdeen) April 1, 2023

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 3.10pm on Saturday, April 1, to a report of a crash on Auchinyell Road, Aberdeen, involving a motorbike and a pedestrian.

“Emergency services attended and a man, the pedestrian, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the motorcyclist who made off.

“Two cars also crashed at the scene but this was not part of the original collision and no one in these vehicles was injured.”

The road has since reopened.