Highland Games 2024: Where and when events are happening in the north and north-east

Highland Games for any community is a chance for family, friends and entertainment as competitors battle it out in traditional Scottish sports.
The Highland Games season is already under way after events kicked off at Gordon Castle on May 19.
The games, running until September, draw thousands to watch sports such as the caber toss, tug o’ war, hammer throw and shot put.
Many of the competitors don traditional tartan kilts on the field, while Highland dancers showcase their incredible moves on stage.
Here is the full calendar of Highland Games taking place across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands in 2024.
June
Cornhill Highland Games – June 1
Oldmeldrum Highland Games – June 15
Aberdeen Highland Games – June 16
Drumtochty Highland Games – June 22
Braemar Junior Highland Games – June 29
July
Tomintoul Highland Games – July 20
Stonehaven Highland Games – July 21
Durness Highland Gathering – July 26
Dufftown Highland Games – July 27
Halkirk Highland Games – July 27
August
Dornoch Highland Gathering – August 2
Newtonmore Highland Games – August 3
Aboyne Highland Games – August 3
Aberlour Strathspey Highland Games – August 3
Mey Highland Games – August 3
Isle of Skye Highland Games – August 7
Ballater Highland Games – August 8
Assynt Highland Games – August 9
Strathpeffer Highland Gathering – August 10
Tain Highland Gathering – August 11
Helmsdale Highland Games – August 17
Argyllshire (Oban) Highland Games – August 22
Lonach Highland Games – August 24
Glenurquhart Highland Games – August 24
September
Braemar Highland Gathering – September 7
