Home Entertainment What's On

Highland Games 2024: Where and when events are happening in the north and north-east

27 Highland Games are taking place across Aberdeenshire, Highland and Moray this year.

The first Highland Games will be at Gordon Castle later this month. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The first Highland Games will be at Gordon Castle later this month. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed

Highland Games for any community is a chance for family, friends and entertainment as competitors battle it out in traditional Scottish sports.

The Highland Games season is already under way after events kicked off at Gordon Castle on May 19.

The games, running until September, draw thousands to watch sports such as the caber toss, tug o’ war, hammer throw and shot put.

Many of the competitors don traditional tartan kilts on the field, while Highland dancers showcase their incredible moves on stage.

Here is the full calendar of Highland Games taking place across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands in 2024.

June

Cornhill Highland Games – June 1

Oldmeldrum Highland Games – June 15

Aberdeen Highland Games – June 16

Drumtochty Highland Games – June 22

Braemar Junior Highland Games – June 29

A shot put competitor at the Tomintoul Highland Games.
A competitor at the Tomintoul Highland Games. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

July

Tomintoul Highland Games – July 20

Stonehaven Highland Games – July 21

Durness Highland Gathering – July 26

Dufftown Highland Games – July 27

Halkirk Highland Games – July 27

Pipers perform to crowds of people at the Aboyne Highland Games.
Pipers are set to delight crowds at the 2024 Aboyne Highland Games. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

August

Dornoch Highland Gathering – August 2

Newtonmore Highland Games – August 3

Aboyne Highland Games – August 3

Aberlour Strathspey Highland Games – August 3

Mey Highland Games – August 3

Isle of Skye Highland Games – August 7

Ballater Highland Games – August 8

Crowds enjoy the fun at the Ballater Highland Games.
Crowds enjoy the fun at the Ballater Highland Games. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Assynt Highland Games – August 9

Strathpeffer Highland Gathering – August 10

Tain Highland Gathering – August 11

Helmsdale Highland Games – August 17

Argyllshire (Oban) Highland Games – August 22

Lonach Highland Games – August 24

Glenurquhart Highland Games – August 24

September

Braemar Highland Gathering – September 7

