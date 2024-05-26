David Knight: Why we can’t let Aberdeen’s school bullying be swept under the carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

David Knight: Why we can’t let Aberdeen’s school bullying be swept under the carpet

These matters are not the rough and tumble of growing up, but something more pernicious. Where are the staff when this type of thing is going on under their noses?

Child tormentors in the north-east have been in the news again as the curse of bullying in the nation’s schools still seems to go unchecked, writes David Knight.
Child tormentors in the north-east have been in the news again as the curse of bullying in the nation’s schools still seems to go unchecked, writes David Knight.
By David Knight

For the first time in ages, I didn’t fall off my chair in shock after a pronouncement by the Scottish Greens.

On this occasion, it seemed to hit a chord.

They were talking about the levels of daily bullying and abuse some MSPs have to endure.

The Scottish Government has been busy compiling lists of complaints about offensive comments and threats aimed at elected members, many of which were passed to police.

Perhaps not surprisingly – after pulling the strings in Scotland for almost two decades with independence taking priority as other more pressing issues slide – most were apparently directed at SNP members.

It’s a significant factor feeding the country’s febrile political atmosphere, but not the only cause it would seem if you are green.

In response to revelations that there were more than 400 cases of extreme abuse or threats, the Scottish Greens touched on social media garbage which is churned out incessantly and “sections” of the mainstream press stoking it up, too.

But the really interesting bit was when a Greens’ spokesperson pointed an accusing finger at the politicians themselves over how they abuse each other.

Far from it for me to suggest that this line of attack had more to do with the sudden climate change which occurred when the Greens’ shotgun marriage to the SNP broke up so spectacularly.

And the recriminations which followed about the disproportionate effect so few Greens had on the balance of power.

Never in the field of political conflict have so few owed so much to so many after bombarding the long-suffering public with hare-brained schemes.

Aberdeen’s bullying problem still goes unchecked

But despite all that, it was a fair point about how politicians could be their own worst enemies when bringing up bile about each other.

Like school bullies, some might say.

Child tormentors in the north-east have been in the news again as the curse of bullying in the nation’s schools still seems to go unchecked.

We know politics is rough; even Sturgeon was forced to concede there was a certain toxicity around her own confrontational, abrasive style which polarised Scottish public opinion.

It’s something Swinney must keep in mind: he might have donned the robes of “unity” candidate, but his views on treating the general election as a referendum mandate will deepen divisions even further.

The two voting processes are completely different beasts, but he’s suffering from square-peg-round-hole syndrome in following blindly in the well-worn steps of Sturgeon and Yousaf.

Sturgeon/Humza Yousaf.

Especially at a time when he must address domestic issues such as education, for example – a department he ran for a significant period.

But if many MSPs are devoting so much time to bullying each other they are hardly qualified to solve the same problem in schools, nor set a good example.

Many would argue that Cabinets in which Swinney served elevated children’s rights to a level which wasn’t healthy for school discipline, so the pendulum has swung against teachers and other staff.

I remember having a mixture of fear mixed with respect for my teachers; now staff walk in fear of their pupils.

Shocking levels of pupil violence towards staff

Only the other day, a support worker revealed shocking levels of pupil violence towards staff in Aberdeen – even in primary schools.

Other staff have marched through the streets in protest.

If teachers and staff can’t say boo to a goose for fear of bullies turning on them, how can they protect vulnerable young victims?

I know a family struggling with bullying issues right now and the feeling of helplessness and daily anxiety gripping them.

The irony of their situation is that the child in question has shown heights of courage and mental fortitude in excelling at challenges which the bullies and their brainless herd of followers would be incapable of matching.

I hear rumours of a school where boys shut themselves in the toilets to orchestrate brutal fights – circulating videos of the grisly punching and kicking exhibition for the delectation of their peers.

These matters are not the rough and tumble of growing up, but something more pernicious.

Where are the staff when this type of thing is going on under their noses?

Almost 18 months ago the P&J revealed a shambolic logging system for keeping records of bullying in Aberdeen schools.

It skewed the figures to such an extent that some schools looked as though they were full of bullies while others claimed to have none.

Neither gave a complete picture as it was due to the differing systems they were using and levels of staff diligence.

Aberdeen City Council claimed it would sort things out pronto.

I think we are still awaiting the outcome, but maybe I missed something.

Why is it that when it comes to child-protection issues – from bullying to contaminated blood to official incompetence over domestic abuse – it seems easier to sweep it under the carpet?

More from Opinion

Somehow Moreen didn't catch typhoid, despite coming into close contact with corned beef regularly. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Terror of Aberdeen's typhoid outbreak is still vivid 60 years on
Richard Gadd stars in the controversial TV drama he wrote, Baby Reindeer. Image: Netflix
Catherine Deveney: Baby Reindeer's ethical tightrope caused Netflix to slip big time
Grampian Pride's Union Street parade in 2023. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall McKenzie: Grampian Pride lets me give back to community that helped me accept…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently caused outrage after mentioning Scottish nationalism in a speech about security threats to the UK. Image: Complexli/Shutterstock
John Ferry: Scottish independence backers aren't extremists - but breaking up UK would be…
Victims and campaigners in London, after the publication of the infected blood inquiry report on Monday. Image: Jeff Moore/PA Wire
Eleanor Bradford: Blood and Post Office inquiry apologies don't mean much as long as…
The popularity of food delivery services like Deliveroo and Just Eat has increased the number of bikes speeding around the city. Image: The Dark Knight/Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: Aberdeen's dangerous delivery bike riders must realise damage they can do
8
Devastating crashes that claim lives are not the only thing making drivers nervous about the route. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Erica Munro: Deadly A9 is made more dangerous by certain reckless drivers
Guild Street bus gate joining onto Market Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
David Knight: Bus gates are choking Aberdeen during its life-saving operation
17
To go with story by Jacqueline Wake. West Highland Way Picture shows; West Highland Way. Fort Walkers congregate in front of Wetherspoon's in Fort William after completing the West Highland Way. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Do walkers on West Highland Way really need a better welcome?
Don't knock the power of a tin of soup in a pinch. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: I've stumbled upon the secret to world's best cullen skink

Conversation