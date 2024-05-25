‘It’s getting better’: LGBT+ community ‘thriving’ in Aberdeen thanks to Grampian Pride

Grampian Pride has helped the LGBT+ community feel more visible in the north-east, with help from community heroes such as the late Miss Cherry Bakewell.

Thousands gathered to march along Union Street in solidarity with the LGBT+ community, with many dressed in the signature rainbow colours.

The parade has been growing year after year, with this being the biggest ever, showcasing the importance of pride in the north-east.

As thousands filtered in, The P&J spoke to people about how events like Grampian Pride are helping promote LGBT+ visibility in the north-east.

Carrie Sloan, who volunteered for the first time this year, said: “There’s such a big community in the north-east now, it’s getting better for us.

“It was the first time I had seen the parade and it was nice to see so many people wearing rainbow even if they are allies.

“I actually felt a little underdressed and it’s encouraging to see so many people being their authentic selves.”

Emily Garrioch, another volunteer, added: “I think events like these are the most important for providing a safe space for kids to learn about LGBT+ issues.

“They are free to be a kid and to freely identify as themselves.”

More than 70 volunteers signed up to assist organisers in making sure the event ran smoothly.

Amy Milne, who has attended every parade since 2019, was “proud” to see so many people come out and support the community at Grampian Pride.

She said: “Thinking way back when, when a lot of people weren’t comfortable expressing themselves, we’ve built that community and foundation to express ourselves.

“It’s enough to see that there has been a difference. Aberdeen has not always been a safe space but it’s becoming safer and that is because of things like Pride.

Tributes paid to LGBT+ people who have died this year

Many happily celebrated their pride and showed up on the day, and organisers made sure to honour those in the community who died since the last pride.

A moment of reflection was held for community heroes such as drag artist Miss Cherry Bakewell, who passed away last month at 39 years old.

The much-loved entertainer, who also went by Kevin Thorburn out of drag, spent many years dazzling crowds in venues across Aberdeen.

Miss Cherry Bakewell was perhaps most fondly remembered as the drag queen who made a cameo on a 2008 episode of Come Dine With Me filmed in Aberdeen – and serenaded north-east business owner Bob Calder.

In a speech on the main stage, Grampian Pride organiser Deejay Bullock spoke of remembering where LGBT+ people had come from, where they are now and where they can go.

Eager to celebrate pride in Duthie Park and decked out in her finest rainbow attire were Kayleigh and her 8-year-old daughter Merida.

She said: “It’s hugely important to celebrate those who have passed.

“The community is one that brings a lot of people towards it, including kids, and love is love.“

She said that the LGBT+ community is “thriving more now than ever” in Aberdeen and the city is more of a “safe space” than three years ago.

When asked about her colourful attire she said she “wanted to stand out”.

Amy Milne said: “People should always be remembered and cherished, especially in such a small community, that’s a big thing for me.

“I think recognising local heroes is so important, local is what makes the community, if you support local talent and artists then it beneficial in the long run for paving the way for younger generations.”