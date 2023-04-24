Five men charged following disturbance near Pittodrie Stadium

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five men have been charged following several incidents near Pittodrie Stadium at the weekend.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance outside Pittodrie Stadium following the match between Aberdeen FC and Rangers at around 7pm on Sunday.

It is also alleged that windows on a supporters bus were smashed, with officers at the scene escorting crowds following the match.

One man has been charged following the alleged incident and will appear in court later.

A further four males aged 16 to 24 were charged in connection with several alleged offences near the stadium, and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

A police spokesman said: “Four males, aged between 16 and 24, were arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences around Pittodrie Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2023. They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A further 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with damage caused to a bus on Hutcheon Street, which took place around 6.55pm on the same date. He is expected to appear at court at a later date.”