Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Fan’s coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers Reports suggest football fans had crowded on the city centre street following the match. By Lauren Taylor April 23 2023, 8.36pm Share Fan’s coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5647873/police-called-after-coach-window-smashed/ Copy Link Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]