Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Aberdeen airport among locations earmarked to be transformed by Nuart

Aberdeen Inspired has unveiled the first city walls, which will be cloaked with stunning murals this summer.

By Denny Andonova
Nuart Aberdeen
A number of walls in Aberdeen will become rich visual treats - all on a theme of “Rewilding”. Painting by one of the artists, Eloise Gillow. Image: Aberdeen Inspired/Supplied.

Aberdeen Inspired has unveiled the walls earmarked to be transformed into eye-catching Nuart murals next month.

Among the locations which could soon become a blank canvas for this year’s street art festival is the car park at Aberdeen International Airport.

A world-class line-up of street artists will descend on the Granite City on June 8 to turn a number of buildings into vibrant works of art under the theme of “rewilding”.

These include the Primark building at Rennie’s Wind, Annan House on Poynernook Road, and walls on Flourmill Lane, Crooked Lane, Thistle Lane and Rose Street.

More locations will be announced in the coming weeks, with the city’s airport, the side of Atholl House and flats at Whitehouse Street among those in the pipeline.

Nuart to turn grey walls into vibrant works of art

Aberdeen Inspired is seeking planning permission for the identified walls, with more locations to be put forward to Aberdeen City Council in due course.

Several artists have already selected the walls they would like to work on, while others have opted to choose closer to the festival.

Jamie Reid’s design for The Sex Pistols’ album. Image: Aberdeen Inspired/Supplied.

English artist and anarchist Jamie Reid, best known for designing album covers for The Sex Pistols, will bring his unique style of cut-up graphics and slogans to Crooked Lane.

Contemporary duo SNIK, who have previously created works at the now demolished Aberdeen Market building, will return to the festival to transform Thistle Lane.

Meanwhile, UK-born Eloise Gillow has earmarked two walls on Flourmill Lane at the rear of the Bon Accord Centre.

‘Fantastic legacy for Aberdeen’

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said this year’s art festival is promising to be “truly impressive”.

He added: “There is always a sense of anticipation about which walls are to be the blank canvases for the hugely talented artists Nuart Aberdeen attracts every year.

“I cannot wait to see what this year’s talented artists create for the people of Aberdeen and the transformation they will bring to these corners of the city.

Talented due SNIK will return to Aberdeen for this year’s Nuart festival. Aberdeen Inspired Date; Unknown

“At its heart, Nuart Aberdeen is about strengthening the connection of people and communities to the city through art. That is a fantastic legacy to leave.”

City council culture spokesman Martin Greig is looking forward to the return of Nuart.

“It will be great to host Nuart Aberdeen artists once again this summer,” he said.

“Their imaginative murals and designs will add so much to different communities and areas around the city.”

All walls and allocated artists so far

  • Thistle Lane – Artist SNIK
Nuart Aberdeen wall
UK contemporary duo SNIK are returning to Nuart, having previously created works at the now demolished Market Building. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
  • Rose Street – Artist Escif
Spanish mural artist Escif has been on the street art scene since the late 90s. Much of his work developed in his home city of Valencia, but also at the Power Station Museum in Shanghai and the Palaise de Tokyo museum in Paris. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
  • Primark building, Rennie’s Wynd – Artist SWOON
Nuart Aberdeen wall
Brooklyn-based Caledonia Curry, whose world-renowned work appears under the name Swoon, is the first woman to gain large-scale recognition in the male-dominated world of street art. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
  • Crooked Lane – Artist Jamie Reid
Perhaps best known for designing album covers for The Sex Pistols, Jamie co-founded the radical political magazine, Suburban Press. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
  • Crooked Lane – Artist Aida Wilde
Nuart Aberdeen wall
Iranian-born and London-based printmaker/visual artist and educator  Aida last created a piece for Nuart Aberdeen in 2021 and will return to add a new work to the mix. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
  • Flourmill Lane – Artist Eloise Gillow
Currently based in Barcelona, Eloise creates imagery that invites the viewer to reflect on where and how they find vitality, moments of slowing down and reaching into a deeper undercurrent of connection to themselves, each other, and the natural world. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
  • Poynernook Road – Artist Murmure
Nuart Aberdeen wall
Made up of Paul Ressencourt and Simon Roché, Murmure explore themes in a fun and poetic way to share their vision of the world. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
  • Aberdeen International Airport (To be confirmed)
Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
  • Whitehouse Street flats (To be confirmed)
Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
  • Union Point (To be confirmed)
Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
  • Atholl House (To be confirmed)
Nuart Aberdeen wall
Image: Aberdeen Inspired.

