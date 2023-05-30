Banchory parking spaces to be removed over fears traffic could crash and fall on to skate park below

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Banchory parking spaces to be removed over fears traffic could crash and fall on to skate park below

Six bays from 3-9 Station Road will be replaced with double yellow lines in a bid to address ongoing bottleneck problems.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Parking spaces in Banchory town centre to be removed over fears a traffic bottleneck could lead to cars hurtling down a 40ft embankment into the new skate park.
Parking spaces in Banchory town centre to be removed over fears a traffic bottleneck could lead to cars hurtling down a 40ft embankment into the new skate park.

Parking spaces in Banchory town centre are to be removed amid fears a traffic bottleneck could cause cars to hurtle down a 40ft verge into a skate park.

Six bays from 3-9 Station Road are expected to be replaced with double yellow lines in an attempt to address significant problems caused by the narrow road.

Former chairman of Banchory Community Council, David Milne, said the issue is so bad he fears for the safety of the kids using the new skatepark at the bottom of the adjacent embankment.

He said: “If two cars are passing they will go for it and there’s inches to spare, if there is a bus or a truck involved something has to give.”

He noted that traffic on Station Road can cause “quite a tailback and some frustration” but said safety was a much more significant concern.

‘Grim prospect’ above skatepark if not Station Road parking is not changed

Mr Milner explained: “When you are standing at this pinch point and look across the road there is a footpath and a railing.

“Beyond that railing is a 40ft steep drop down into Bellfield Park. At the bottom of that drop is a brand-new skate park which is often teeming with kids and families enjoying themselves.

Children enjoying the new Banchory Skate Park which has been renovated and expanded by Banchory Skate Park Group (team of adults with local youth group).

“I leave it to your imagination what would happen if something went through those railings and rolled down that embankment.

“It’s a rather grim prospect.”

Mr Milner was speaking at the recent Marr Area Committee after the issue was raised by Conservative councillor Ann Ross.

The Banchory and Mid Deeside member first brought the matter to attention in 2021, however, Aberdeenshire Council’s roads team refused the request to remove the bays at this time as they claimed the spaces did not create safety risk.

They said if the bats were moved it could cause traffic could speed up on the road.

Parking on Station Road ‘a matter of concern’ in Banchory

Ms Ross told members at the area committee meeting that accidents have been recorded on Station Road, and said the new skate park “brings its own safety concerns”.

She had met council officers at the site and said what they saw was “quite horrendous”.

Councillor Ann Ross.

Ms Ross noted that sometimes there were long tailbacks of traffic, while buses and trucks would meet head-on with cars parked to the side.

“It is a matter of concern within Banchory,” she said.

The proposed changes to Station Road in Banchory.

The councillor suggested that parking be moved further along the road instead.

She also asked for a space to be allocated for disabled users to ensure they have easy access to the dentist nearby.

Worry removing spaces would affect Banchory businesses

Councillor Sarah Brown supported the proposal and shared her own experiences driving on Station Road.

She said: “It’s a bit scary when you’ve got a double-decker bus coming towards you and you’ve got the parked cars.

“I feel myself breathe in when I’m coming through sometimes in those sections.”

The parking spaces on Station Road, Banchory will be replaced with double yellow lines.

While councillor Jeff Goodhall asked if anyone had considered what taking away the parking bays would do to local businesses.

But he was assured that “ample” free parking was available in Banchory to accommodate the loss.

Following discussion, councillors agreed to remove the bays and council officers will look at creating the disabled space as requested.

A consultation process will now get underway to allow stakeholders and members of the public to have their say on the changes.

You can watch the debate below:

