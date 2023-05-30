Banchory parking spaces to be removed over fears traffic could crash and fall on to skate park below

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parking spaces in Banchory town centre are to be removed amid fears a traffic bottleneck could cause cars to hurtle down a 40ft verge into a skate park.

Six bays from 3-9 Station Road are expected to be replaced with double yellow lines in an attempt to address significant problems caused by the narrow road.

Former chairman of Banchory Community Council, David Milne, said the issue is so bad he fears for the safety of the kids using the new skatepark at the bottom of the adjacent embankment.

He said: “If two cars are passing they will go for it and there’s inches to spare, if there is a bus or a truck involved something has to give.”

He noted that traffic on Station Road can cause “quite a tailback and some frustration” but said safety was a much more significant concern.

‘Grim prospect’ above skatepark if not Station Road parking is not changed

Mr Milner explained: “When you are standing at this pinch point and look across the road there is a footpath and a railing.

“Beyond that railing is a 40ft steep drop down into Bellfield Park. At the bottom of that drop is a brand-new skate park which is often teeming with kids and families enjoying themselves.

“I leave it to your imagination what would happen if something went through those railings and rolled down that embankment.

“It’s a rather grim prospect.”

Mr Milner was speaking at the recent Marr Area Committee after the issue was raised by Conservative councillor Ann Ross.

The Banchory and Mid Deeside member first brought the matter to attention in 2021, however, Aberdeenshire Council’s roads team refused the request to remove the bays at this time as they claimed the spaces did not create safety risk.

They said if the bats were moved it could cause traffic could speed up on the road.

Parking on Station Road ‘a matter of concern’ in Banchory

Ms Ross told members at the area committee meeting that accidents have been recorded on Station Road, and said the new skate park “brings its own safety concerns”.

She had met council officers at the site and said what they saw was “quite horrendous”.

Ms Ross noted that sometimes there were long tailbacks of traffic, while buses and trucks would meet head-on with cars parked to the side.

“It is a matter of concern within Banchory,” she said.

The councillor suggested that parking be moved further along the road instead.

She also asked for a space to be allocated for disabled users to ensure they have easy access to the dentist nearby.

Worry removing spaces would affect Banchory businesses

Councillor Sarah Brown supported the proposal and shared her own experiences driving on Station Road.

She said: “It’s a bit scary when you’ve got a double-decker bus coming towards you and you’ve got the parked cars.

“I feel myself breathe in when I’m coming through sometimes in those sections.”

While councillor Jeff Goodhall asked if anyone had considered what taking away the parking bays would do to local businesses.

But he was assured that “ample” free parking was available in Banchory to accommodate the loss.

Following discussion, councillors agreed to remove the bays and council officers will look at creating the disabled space as requested.

A consultation process will now get underway to allow stakeholders and members of the public to have their say on the changes.

You can watch the debate below: