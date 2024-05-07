Uber reveals Aberdeen summer launch plan as they address ‘out-of-date’ taxi licensing process

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Uber reveals Aberdeen summer launch plan as they address ‘out-of-date’ taxi licensing process

The firm also hinted at how many drivers will be operating in the Granite City.

By Michelle Henderson
White Uber taxi sign on top of black vehicle.
Uber are aiming to expand operations to Aberdeen as early as August. Image: Shutterstock.

Taxi firm Uber have laid bare their vision to launch in Aberdeen this summer.

Operators say they will generate millions for the local economy if rolled-out in the Granite City.

Matthew Freckelton, Uber’s UK head of cities, has spoken candidly about plans to expand operations in the north-east of Scotland.

Speaking to the ChamberTalk podcast, Matthew said the venture could go live as early as August.

The US taxi app giant has applied for a new licence to operate in the Aberdeen.

The firm previously had permission to operate in Aberdeen in 2018, but surrendered its licence.

Speaking to presenter Finlay Jack on the latest episode of ChamberTalk, he said: “There’s a Licensing Committee meeting coming up in June. If we get granted the licence in June, from the city launches we’ve done recently, it’s taken about a month or two months before we have gone live.

Go-live date for Uber Aberdeen

“We’ll do a formal announcement that we will be going live. End of August, we’d be looking to go formally live.”

Matthew says the project has been spearheaded by growing demand in the city.

Matthew Freckelton, Uber's UK Head of Cities appeared on the latest episode of the ChamberTalk podcast wearing an Uber black t-shirt and headphones.
Matthew Freckelton, Uber’s UK Head of Cities appeared on the latest episode of the ChamberTalk podcast. Image: Spotify.

He added: “Places like Aberdeen and Dundee are our focuses in Scotland,” he said.

“We see there are hundreds of thousands of people over successive months who have been opening the Uber app, trying to use it.

“There are people who may have travelled for work or pleasure – maybe to London or a different country- they’ve used the Uber app, come back to Aberdeen naturally thinking they can just open the app and get one of our vehicles and then found that they can’t.

“As part of that project of us expensing, we saw Aberdeen as one of the key cities we need to get licensed in, so we can start providing our travel services to the good people of the Granite City.”

Uber officials plan to employ around 40 to 50 licensed drivers, currently in operation around the city, from the outset before expanding.

It arises on the crux of ongoing driver shortages, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Economic benefits for Aberdeen

Matthew hopes by introducing the scheme, they can inject millions into the economy while helping to keep Aberdonians moving.

Journalist Finlay Jack wearing a blue shirt.
ChamberTalk presenter Finlay Jack grilled Matthew on how the system would work in Aberdeen. Image: Spotify.

Speaking on the podcast, run by the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, he added: “We definitely see some challenges in Aberdeen around driver and vehicle numbers and from the anecdotal conversations we have had with the Chamber of Commerce, local politicians we’ve met, the airport and P&J Live.

“There is definitely a challenging licensing process the council has that may be a little bit out of date.

“When we go live, we will be taking from the existing pool of drivers and we think drivers will want to come to us.

“We can then, hopefully, get more people travelling in Aberdeen, going to use Uber for work, going to see a show, seeing friends and family or conducting some business.

Person at the wheel of a Volkswagen holding a mobile attempting to open the Uber app.
Uber officials believe Uber operating in and around Aberdeen could generate millions for the local economy. Image: Shutterstock.

If approved, locals and tourists visiting Aberdeen would be able to request an Uber to travel around the city and to destinations in Aberdeenshire.

However, it’s unlikely the firm could accept bookings from Aberdeenshire to Aberdeen without the need for a special license.

Readers react to plans for Aberdeen Uber roll-out

Readers have thrown their support behind the roll-out of Uber in light of the challenges  securing a taxi.

However, others stressed adding additional vehicles will not deal with the root of the problem.

Sandra Geddes commented: “It is a struggle to get drivers now, don’t believe Uber will make any difference.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Adam Stone avoided prison despite being found with more than £8,000 worth of cocaine and heroin at a flat on Walker Road. Image: Google.
Man found with heroin, cocaine and cash in Aberdeen flat avoids prison sentence
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins.
Aberdeenshire firm EnerQuip eyeing £25 million sales in 2025
Day Disco Aberdeen at Aura nightclub.
'The times they are a-changing': Club Tropicana allowed early opening amid recent Day Disco…
Nuart will be seen be visitors coming from land, sea and air this year. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
REVEALED: The Aberdeen walls set to be transformed by Nuart this summer
Balmoral Castle.
More Balmoral tour tickets to be released after last batch sold out within 24…
The incident happened at Lethen Park Nursing Home. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Carer stripped off resident's clothing in front of others at Portlethen care home
Could a disagreement over how to spruce up a crumbling building waylay major revamp plans?
'We're ready to get started on £2m Budz Bar revamp - but fear council…
2
Moredun Lodge in Milltimber. Image: Savills.
Milltimber lodge perfect for entertaining on sale for £1.25m
Craig Edgar who abducted a driver and his niece to go on a police chase
Jail for Aberdeen carjacker who abducted driver and his niece and took them on…
Rabbit roundabout features on Landward. Image: BBC Scotland.
Aberdeen's roundabout bunnies steal the show on hit BBC TV programme
2

Conversation