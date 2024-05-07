BP shares down after £3.7 billion profits haul disappoints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BP shares down after £3.7 billion profits haul disappoints

One analysts describes the energy giant's latest figures as 'unspectacular'.

By Keith Findlay
BP logo next to oil barrels and dollar bills.
BP's first quarter figures are substantially down from a year ago. Image: DCT Media/Shutterstock

Shares in energy supermajor BP are down more than 0.5% after first quarter profits of £3.7 billion fell below analysts’ expectations.

As of 12.26pm, each unit of stock was worth 507.7p.

The £470-a-second pre-tax profits haul for the first three months of this year were generated by revenue and other income totalling nearly £40bn.

Profits and revenue were both substantially lower than a year ago, when commodity prices were higher.

Figures for the first quarter of 2023 showed pre-tax profits of £9.45bn on revenue and other income totalling around £45.4bn.

BP’s favoured measure of trading performance plunges more than 45%

BP’s preferred measure of performance is its underlying replacement cost profits.

These strip out gains or losses on the value of inventories.

On this basis Q1 2024 profits came in at £2.17bn, down more than 45% from £3.96bn a year ago.

Analysts had expected a figure of nearly £2.3bn for the latest period.

Crew member at BP's Clair Ridge development west of Shetland.
Crew member at BP’s Clair Ridge development west of Shetland. Image: Stuart Conway/PA Wire

BP investors received a first quarter dividend of about 5.8p per share.

But the company has also launched a £1.4bn share “buyback” as part of a £2.8bn commitment to shareholders for the first half of 2024.

Hailing a “resilient” performance in his first results announcement since taking the helm in January, BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss said the energy giant was “simplifying and reducing complexity” across its operations globally.

BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss.
BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss. Image: BP

The company is targeting at least £1.6bn of cash cost savings by the end of 2026 through “high grading our portfolio, digital transformation, supply chain efficiencies and global capability hubs”, he added.

Mr Auchincloss took over the hotseat following the exit of Bernard Looney last year.

‘Relatively inauspicious start’ for new BP CEO Murray Auchincloss

Russ Mould, investment director at financial services firm AJ Bell, said: “The inherent volatility of oil and gas prices means it is inevitable that BP’s profits will wax and wane.

“But the big disappointment for investors will be that they came in below forecasts.

‘Lots of moving parts’

“BP, like its integrated energy rivals, is a business with lots of moving parts and that can make it difficult for analysts to get to the right number.

“With all that said, it still represents a relatively inauspicious start for Murray Auchincloss since his interim role was made permanent in January. Though this is more the equivalent of a caretaker boss at a football club getting the job full time and then losing one-nil in a closely fought game than anything more disastrous than that.”

BP's North Sea headquarters in Dyce, Aberdeen.
BP’s North Sea headquarters in Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Earlier this year BP’s new CEO said the company would become more “pragmatic” and “relentlessly returns-focused” in its investment decisions.

Mr Mould added: “Auchincloss is largely singing off the same hymn sheet as his counterpart at Shell, Wael Sawan, when it comes to an energy transition strategy.

“Essentially, the company will make green investments as long as they pay.

“His use of the word ‘pragmatic’ will be seen as a euphemism in some quarters for putting profit before the planet. Backsliding on a commitment to net-zero is not without risk, given the pressure that could come from politicians, some investors, regulators and the public.”

BP petrol station on King Street, Aberdeen.
BP petrol station on King Street, Aberdeen.

Jamie Maddock, energy analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said: “These are still early days for CEO Murray Auchincloss as he looks to narrow the modest valuation gap with Shell but more so with US peers.

“BP is facing pressures on a few fronts, so unspectacular results will be welcomed until it is clear the business is in better shape.”

Campaign group calls oil firms’ profiteering from Ukraine war ‘obscene’

Meanwhile, international campaign group Global Witness highlighted a “staggering” £22.3bn paid to BP’s shareholders since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Alice Harrison, the group’s head of fossil fuel campaigns, added: “These past two years have inflicted untold misery and pain on the people of Ukraine, while big energy firms that spent years doing business with Putin’s Russia have seen the cash roll in.

“It’s obscene that anyone would profit from the Ukraine war, the energy crisis, or the climate crisis, but that’s what’s happening..”

