Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Elderly dog rescued in Mintlaw is third stray black labrador found in two weeks

The animal was taken in by police before being handed over to a kennel.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Black Lab
The dog was collected by a local kennel in St Cyrus.

A black Labrador found wandering around the streets of Mintlaw has been handed over to a local kennel.

An elderly female Labrador was handed to a local vet by a member of the public after she was spotted in the Aberdeenshire town this morning.

The practice then posted a photo of the lost dog, which was not microchipped, so her owner could see it.

However, as no one claimed the animal, it was then taken to Mintlaw Police Station.

Police confirmed that the dog was later collected by a local kennel in St Cyrus.

Mintlaw stray dog was ‘on the roads for a while’

The elderly lab has been taken by the Moorie Kennels in St Cyrus, which “will be looking after her” until a solution is found.

A spokeswoman from the kennel told The P&J that the Labrador is “in good health.”

The elderly female lab was handed to police. Image: Facebook

However, she believes that the dog “must have been out on the road for a while.”

Three black Labradors found in two weeks

The dog found today is not the first stray Labrador found in the area.

She is the third black Lab found in the streets of Aberdeenshire in the last two weeks.

Another old female black lab was discovered at the Peterhead bypass on the last week of April.

The animal, which was named by the practice as Delilah, was found with several large tumours and ulcers on her body and taken to a local vet.

The black Lab had several tumours. Image: Facebook

The surgery, which confirmed no-one has claimed her, said it will undertake a number of tests on her, including a chest x-ray, to see if the tumour has spread.

Meanwhile, in the same week, a black Labrador puppy was found at the Waters of Philort in Peterhead.

The black Labrador puppy was malnourished. Image: Facebook

The female puppy, which was malnourished, was rescued by a local and collected by the SSPCA.

