REVIEW: 80s Live had Aberdeen spinning right round at a colourful P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

REVIEW: 80s Live had Aberdeen spinning right round at a colourful P&J Live

Becca Freestone saw 80s Live! at The P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Girls just want to have fun. The 80's Live crew in full swing. Supplied by P&J
Girls just want to have fun. The 80's Live crew in full swing. Supplied by P&J
By Becca Freestone

The neon tutus were out, the leg warmers perfectly scrunched, and the hair was huge. It could only be 80s Live! at The P&J Live.

Some people are just never gonna give up the 80s, and why should they. It was the most ground-breaking and exciting time for music, where the synths were abundant, the vocals were dramatic, the hairspray was plentiful, and anything went when it came to fashion.

Stepping off the bus at P&J Live, I couldn’t help but wonder if I’d accidentally bought a one-way ticket for a time machine instead of the 727.

80s fans were feeling the love (shack)

Greeted by a sea of vibrating 80s fans, physically jumping with joy as they bounded towards the entry doors, they were ready to go-go and immerse themselves in the ultimate throwback night.

Some had clearly never let the 80s go while others were donning a Choose Life T-shirt for the very first time in the spirit of a good night out, but all were clearly buzzing for the nostalgic show.

The cast took on Aberdeen’s very own Annie Lenox for a rendition of Sweet Dreams. Supplied by P&J Live.

Seven piece band, Electric Dreams erupted onto the stage in a flurry of neon and fishnet, in gloriously cheesy holiday camp entertainer style, and the crowd went berserk.

It soon became clear that more than just a bundle of in-your-face energy, these guys could really sing.

Lead singer Brian did an absolutely cracking job of transforming his voice time after time as he tore through hit after hit, embodying everyone from Boy George to Bon Jovi.

While the girls so obviously just wanted to have fun, taking on everyone from the mighty Cindi Lauper, to the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna.

Electric dreams bringing their high energy to the stage. Supplied by P&J Live.

Aberdeen got into the Groove dancing in the aisles

Ripping through the decade at high octane speed in the ultimate mash-up, the set list had it all.

This might as well have been a standing gig, as there wasn’t a single bum in seat as the entire lively audience took the the aisles, glowsticks in the air, to get in to the groove to classics by Rick Astley, Duran Duran, The Human League and just about every other larger-than-life 80’s icon imaginable.

I was born in the 80s – just. Not quite early enough to have gone through my formative years on the wild ride that the music of the time brought, and honestly, I’m kind of jealous.

People can tend to take themselves a little too seriously when it comes to music these days for my liking, but 80s Live! provided just the injection of ridiculously good fun that I didn’t know I needed, and left me grinning from ear to ear.

And yes, I did get up and get my Jitterbug on. Zero shame. Like Frankie says, Relax. It’s only a bit of fun.

The 80s Live! tour continues. You can buy tickets here.

Conversation