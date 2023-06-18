Deputy First Minister steps on to Angus farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deputy First Minister steps on to Angus farm

By Katrina Macarthur
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison with Caroline and Ross Millar at Balkello Farm.
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison with Caroline and Ross Millar at Balkello Farm.

Angus farmers and agritourism business owners Caroline and Ross Millar recently welcomed deputy first minister Shona Robison to their Balkello Farm.

Ms Robison joined the Millars to discuss direct farm retail of farm produce, agritourism and the role both can play in the Scottish Government’s new Rural Delivery Plan.

The visit included a farm walk which featured a field of Aberdeen-Angus and Hereford heifers where the cows are moved each day on to fresh pasture in a rotational grazing system.

She also received a tour of one of The Hideaway Lodges, part of the on-farm accommodation business that the couple has run for the past eighteen years.

As Scottish Agritourism Sector lead, Caroline Millar shared thoughts of what the opportunities are for rural Scotland, how agritourism in Scotland compares with other countries and how farm retail and agritourism can play an integral part of the Rural Delivery Plan, given it entails three key elements of rural Scotland – tourism, agriculture and food and drink.

A switch to shorter food supply chains of farm produce, selling direct to consumer, also supports Net Zero targets and the Good Food Nation Act.

“After meeting Shona Robison in the Scottish Parliament in May at the launch of the new Go Rural map, Ross and I were delighted to welcome her to our farm to see first-hand how food production and tourism sit together in adjacent fields, which really helped to explain the many benefits of agritourism, with food and drink at its core,” said Caroline.

“Being also a city-based MSP in nearby Dundee, we can demonstrate the benefit that a rural enterprise on the edge of a city provides to urban growth – almost all of our guests eat out in the city and use air, rail and taxi transport regularly.

“I look forward to working with the Scottish Government to develop the Rural Delivery Plan and ensuring food production and agritourism contribute significantly to sustainable economic growth.”

Ms Robison said: “It was a pleasure to visit Balkello – a chance to see first-hand a Scottish agritourism business at work, and to learn more about the sector and its plans for growth.

“Agritourism gives rural businesses important extra revenue, while providing memorable experiences for visitors and the opportunity to learn more about how Scottish food is made. That’s why we provided more than £442,000 last year to the Monitor farm project to drive the economic growth of agritourism.

“I was also pleased to use this visit to discuss our Rural Delivery plan, which will ensure we are providing the right level of support for our rural and island businesses and communities.”

Scotland’s Agritourism strategy was launched in November 2021 and aims to almost double the number of farms and crofts in farm retail and agritourism by 2030 to 1,000 businesses with 50% of those businesses selling their own produce directly to visitors or locals.

The sector aims to add an additional eighty million pounds to the rural economy in that period.

