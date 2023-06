[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The fire service was called to a fire in an industrial waste bin at Peterhead Asda.

One crew from Peterhead attended at Longside Road shortly before 1am, after a loud explosion was heard in the town.

Officers used one hose reel jet bringing the fire under control at 1.08am.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We attended a fire in an industrial waste bin at 00.56am.

“One appliance was in attendance, leaving at 1.08am.

“We used one hose reel jet.”