Huntly Arms in Aboyne set to reopen as hotel with bar and restaurant

The Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne is set to reopen as a hotel with bar and restaurant, campaigners have revealed.

The building was abandoned four years ago and has since fallen into disrepair, with locals branding it an eyesore.

A group, the Huntly Arms Regeneration Project (Harp), was set up to save the hotel, led by Dave Marshall and Claire Fraser.

The building is owned by businessman Jutinder Singh.

Earlier this week, campaigners were given renewed hope that the hotel could be brought back to life after details emerged about plans for £30,000 of work inside the building.

Now, the project group says the Huntly Arms Hotel is set for a “positive future” after a meeting with Mr Singh during which he revealed more about his plans for the business.

An update on the Huntly Arms Regeneration Project Facebook page said: “Jutinder confirmed his intention to refurbish the building and reopen it as a hotel with a range of suites and bedrooms, a restaurant, bar and function room.

“Clearly, that will all take time and Jutinder could not give us a target date, but he is anxious to make progress as quickly as is practicable.

“He explained that the current clearance operation is progressing well but it is a big undertaking with all carpets and bathroom fittings and many internal partitions being removed.

‘Significant investment’ in Huntly Arms Hotel

“As reported in the press, permission has been sought to remove three load bearing walls on the ground floor in order to open up and create more space in the bar and reception area.

“That is just part of the refurbishment plan and further applications are likely to follow in the next few months.”

The post added: “Given the situation a year ago when we were very despondent as to the Huntly Arms’ prospects, the current activities and planning application provides clear evidence that significant investment is being made.

“We found Jutinder open and honest in his plans for the hotel. With the sheer scale of the operation and the amount of work required, we totally understand his caution on providing an opening date.”

The Huntly Arms Hotel hit the headlines earlier this year after police uncovered 520 cannabis plants in the building.

The drugs operation, estimated to be worth £420,000, was carried out by four Albanian men, who were jailed earlier this month at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.