Off-duty Inverness coastguard pilot helps stricken Highlands hiker

An off-duty coastguard rescue helicopter pilot has been called into action to help a stricken hiker in the Highlands.

The Inverness-based flyer went to the aid of a female walker who had injured her leg on Cairn Gorm on Saturday night.

After summoning help, 12 members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team went to the women’s aid.

She and her walking partner were descending the 3,599ft-high peak when she slipped around 8pm.

Hiker stretchered from hill

Iain Cornfoot, leader of Cairngorm MRT, said the woman – in her 20s – suffered a lower leg injury while at about 2,800ft up the hill.

He said: “Thankfully the off-duty helicopter pilot was nearby and went to help.

“He managed to communicate more information about the situation and get her comfortable before we arrived.”

The team then stretchered the woman off the hill, carrying her a mile to medical help at around 11.30pm.

Her condition is unknown.