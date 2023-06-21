Hope for Aboyne’s historic Huntly Arms Hotel as owner plans £30,000 works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hope for Aboyne’s historic Huntly Arms Hotel as owner plans £30,000 works

The long-empty hotel was used as a cannabis farm at the start of the year.

By Ben Hendry
Plans have finally been put forward to improve the Huntly Arms Hotel.
The Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne, was the scene of a major canabbis farm discovery. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Fresh plans have given campaigners renewed hope that Aboyne’s Huntly Arms Hotel could be brought back to life.

The Deeside institution has been shut for four years, becoming an increasing eyesore right in the heart of the town.

At the start of this year, it hit the headlines when a drugs gang took up residence and transformed the building into a cannabis farm.

The Huntly Arms Hotel
The Huntly Arms Hotel has fallen into disrepair since its closure in 2019. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

What are the new plans for the Huntly Arms Hotel?

The drugs find came as Aberdeenshire Council launched enforcement action ordering its absentee owner to carry out repairs.

And now businessman Jutinder Singh, of Huntly Arms Hotel Ltd, has unveiled new plans to alter the interior.

A building warrant lodged with Aberdeenshire Council details some aspects of the scheme, which is estimated to cost £30,000.

Middlesex-based Mr Singh is seeking permission to remove three internal load-bearing granite walls, and a timber partition, on the ground floor.

David Marshall and Claire Fraser outside the Huntly Arms Hotel back plans to save the building
David Marshall and Claire Fraser are leading the local campaign to save the building. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

The work will create four new openings across the ground floor, with steel beams put in their place.

A wall between the public bar and a rear store will be taken down, along with another between the bar and reception area.

The fittings will be removed from the residents bar as part of the project, with the timber partition at the bar being taken down too.

The floorplan of the ground floor
Blueprints sent to the council show the layout of the ground floor. Image: Robert Lamb architects

Could there be light at the end of the tunnel at last?

The Huntly Arms Hotel dates back to 1432 and generations of Aberdeenshire residents have fond memories of the landmark.

The long-awaited progress has given local campaigners fresh hope that the Charlestown Road building could eventually be given a new lease of life.

Dave Marshall, from the Huntly Arms Regeneration Project, told us that he’s recently been pleased to see the overgrown gardens being spruced up.

An aerial view of the area around the hotel
The hotel is finally receiving some attention. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

He added: “It’s a very positive sign that money is being spent to resurrect the Huntly, we view it as extremely encouraging.

“It almost feels like the cannabis factory being discovered was a wake up call.

“We need to be positive about what’s happening now, even if we don’t know what else might be in store for the building right now.

“It certainly looks like the ground floor is being opened up to become a modern, flexible space.”

Architects working for Mr Singh said they were unable to shed any light on further plans for the Huntly Arms Hotel at this point.

Improvements come after police remove drug-growing kit from venue

Police loading up a skip with equipment
Police piled up mounds of equipment into skips outside the Aboyne institution. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Earlier this month, the four Albanian men found growing cannabis in the hotel were jailed.

The group claimed they ended up working as “gardeners” at the huge drug cultivation to pay off debts to organised crime gangs.

You can see the planning application here – and read more about campaign to bring the hotel back to life here:

Aboyne campaigners in race against time to save historic Huntly Arms Hotel before it falls into ruin – or gets torched by youths

Conversation