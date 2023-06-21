Hope for Aboyne’s historic Huntly Arms Hotel as owner plans £30,000 works

Fresh plans have given campaigners renewed hope that Aboyne’s Huntly Arms Hotel could be brought back to life.

The Deeside institution has been shut for four years, becoming an increasing eyesore right in the heart of the town.

At the start of this year, it hit the headlines when a drugs gang took up residence and transformed the building into a cannabis farm.

What are the new plans for the Huntly Arms Hotel?

The drugs find came as Aberdeenshire Council launched enforcement action ordering its absentee owner to carry out repairs.

And now businessman Jutinder Singh, of Huntly Arms Hotel Ltd, has unveiled new plans to alter the interior.

A building warrant lodged with Aberdeenshire Council details some aspects of the scheme, which is estimated to cost £30,000.

Middlesex-based Mr Singh is seeking permission to remove three internal load-bearing granite walls, and a timber partition, on the ground floor.

The work will create four new openings across the ground floor, with steel beams put in their place.

A wall between the public bar and a rear store will be taken down, along with another between the bar and reception area.

The fittings will be removed from the residents bar as part of the project, with the timber partition at the bar being taken down too.

Could there be light at the end of the tunnel at last?

The Huntly Arms Hotel dates back to 1432 and generations of Aberdeenshire residents have fond memories of the landmark.

The long-awaited progress has given local campaigners fresh hope that the Charlestown Road building could eventually be given a new lease of life.

Dave Marshall, from the Huntly Arms Regeneration Project, told us that he’s recently been pleased to see the overgrown gardens being spruced up.

He added: “It’s a very positive sign that money is being spent to resurrect the Huntly, we view it as extremely encouraging.

“It almost feels like the cannabis factory being discovered was a wake up call.

“We need to be positive about what’s happening now, even if we don’t know what else might be in store for the building right now.

“It certainly looks like the ground floor is being opened up to become a modern, flexible space.”

Architects working for Mr Singh said they were unable to shed any light on further plans for the Huntly Arms Hotel at this point.

Improvements come after police remove drug-growing kit from venue

Earlier this month, the four Albanian men found growing cannabis in the hotel were jailed.

The group claimed they ended up working as “gardeners” at the huge drug cultivation to pay off debts to organised crime gangs.

