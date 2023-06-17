Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Four men found working at Aboyne hotel cannabis farm are jailed The four illegal immigrants from Albania were caught by police staying in one room of the 50-bedroom hotel. By David McPhee June 17 2023, 6.00am Share Four men found working at Aboyne hotel cannabis farm are jailed Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5854240/four-men-found-working-at-aboyne-hotel-cannabis-farm-are-jailed/ Copy Link Drug growners, from left, Fabio Marku, Arjel Leshi, Glevis Xhepa and Donald Xhepa, are taken out of Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]