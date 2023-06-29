Bryan Neave of Aberdeen: Former footballer and basketball coach dies aged 81

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bryan Neave of Aberdeen: Former footballer and basketball coach dies aged 81

Throughout his life, Bryan had coached PO Eagles, a basketball team he set up with other telegram boys and posties in the 1950s

By Chris Ferguson
Former footballer and Aberdeen basketball coach, Bryan Neave, has died.

Bryan Neave of Aberdeen, an outstanding sportsman, senior Freemason, and former telegram boy, has died aged 81.

He played football at Highland League level for Peterhead then juniors, coached PO Eagles basketball team for 40 years and was on the fringes of the Scottish basketball side.

Bryan survived cancer, and lost a leg due to diabetes, but continued to play golf at Portlethen and was picked for the Scottish Golf Disability Partnership to play against England.

He was born in September 1941 at 32 Carden Place, Aberdeen, to postman David Neave and his wife Anna Rae. He had an older sister, Pearl, and older brother, David, and the family grew up in Middlefield Place.

Bryan was educated at Woodside Primary School, where he played for the school football team, known as the Ghosties as they played in all white.

He then went to Hilton Academy and finished his education at Powis Academy. He was always athletic and played for the school football teams.

When he left school he went straight to work with the General Post Office on January 21 1957 as a telegram boy riding a BSA Bantam motorcycle to deliver messages all over the city.

He was to spend his entire career with the GPO and it successor organisations.

School football days: Bryan Neave, back row, third from right.

Bryan moved from telegrams to become a postie and had a spell working on the travelling Post Office train, journeying as far south as Carlisle before returning to Aberdeen.

In 1974 he transferred to Post Office Telephones as an engineer installing phone services and repairing faults in and around Aberdeen.

In the early 1980s he had the opportunity to transfer to the BT sales force for the last part of his career. His clients were the large oil companies to which he sold switchboards and internal telephony.

He also covered the Shetland Isles and, in 1982, the family moved to Inverness when he was transferred and remained there was three years.

Bryan had met his future wife, Jennifer Sparks (Jen), in 1963 when she worked at Paull & Williamson solicitors where he would deliver mail and parcels.

Bryan and Jennifer Neave married in 1965.

They became engaged in 1964 and on November 6 1965 married at St James Episcopal Church, Holburn Street, Aberdeen, followed by a reception at Queen’s Hotel.

Their daughter, Jill, was born in 1966 followed by Derek in 1971. Bryan was to lose Jen in 1992 after a year-long battle with breast cancer.

Derek married Shonagh in August 2001 and grandsons Fraser was born in December 2002 and Harris in October 2010.

Throughout his life, Bryan had coached PO Eagles, a basketball team he set up with other telegram boys and posties in the 1950s.

He combined this with spells in earlier life playing for Peterhead and then Rosemount and Stonehaven juniors.

Top-flight player

At basketball he played for Scotland at junior level and played in the national league with Barratt Flyers.

His daughter, Jill, said: “In 1961 he saw the Harlem Globetrotters and the great Meadowlark Lemon when they played at Pittodrie.

“In May 1979 he played for the Post Office Recreation Council in the Great Britain team at a tournament in Belgium, competing against teams from Switzerland, Germany, France, Hungary as well as the host country.

“He was also chosen to play in a Scotland select team against a Scottish universities select – this was for players on the fringes of the Scotland senior national team and was an honour for him to have been selected.”

His diagnosis with Type 1 diabetes in the 1970s did not stop him pursuing sport as long as he had a supply of chocolate to balance his blood-sugar levels.

A Freemason since 1978, Bryan’s mother lodge was Lodge Sons of the Soil, Crown Street, Aberdeen, where he held many position including master, past-master, secretary and treasurer.

He was a founder member of the Lodge of Portlethen and, in 2012, was appointed provincial grand secretary of the Provincial Grand Lodge of Aberdeen City. Bryan was also instrumental in setting up the Aberdeen Freemasons Choir, which recorded a CD.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

