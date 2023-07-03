Aberdeen’s P&J Live wins award for ‘most versatile’ UK venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s P&J Live wins award for ‘most versatile’ UK venue

The biggest indoor arena in Scotland scooped the prize up against tough competition from the likes of Twickenham.

By Cameron Roy
Aberdeen's P&J Live team collection their award in London for being the most versatile venue in the UK. Image: P&J Live.
The P&J Live arena in Aberdeen has won an award for being the “most versatile” venue in the UK.

It was awarded the prize in the over 1,000 seater theatre-style venue category at the 2023 Conference and Events Awards.

P&J Live came out on top over the other shortlisted entries which included Athena, Celtic Manor Resort, Cockpit Hotel – Ibis London Earls Court Hotel, Manchester Central, Tobacco Dock, Troxy, Twickenham Stadium and Victoria Warehouse.

The venue also took home the silver award for best conference venue in the over 500 seater theatre category.

The Conference and Events Awards is produced by Global Conference Network Events and was hosted by comedians Maisie Adam and Seann Walsh at Old Billingsgate in London on Friday, June 30.

They are held to recognise the achievements within the conference, exhibition, consumer and corporate event industry.

The crowd worship at the altar of Elton at P&J Live in June. Image: Johanna Weilandt

P&J Live ‘delighted’ with versatile win

Rob Wicks, managing director at P&J Live, said: “Our ability to host multiple events at any one time is pretty unique, and it takes a lot of behind-the-scenes coordination to pull off.

“Although the building itself is state-of-the-art, it’s the people behind the venue that really make things run like clockwork.

Aberdeen University now holds its graduations at P&J Live, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It’s down to our fantastic team and the support of our operating company, ASM Global, which truly make this venue shine.”

How did P&J Live win the award?

The venue had to prove its credentials to a large panel of judges, which examined the venue’s broad programme of events, the innovative use of venue space, the creativity of event delivery and the post-event feedback from its clients.

The judging panel said: “Unbelievably versatile venue, brilliant sustainability focus – blown away by the energy centre, and incredible client retention scores and feedback.”

“Great examples of versatility in show build up/tear down and an impressive range of event types. In particular, we liked the themed catering examples and work on sustainability.”

P&J Live also hosts the biggest food and drink festival in the north-east – Taste of Grampian. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

“Boasts great versatility and accessibility. Impressive in-house audio-visual options. The only application to detail design credentials. Incredible green credentials (and proud to promote them) including on-site.”

To see the full list of winners, visit the Conference and Events Awards website.

Who is behind Aberdeen’s P&J Live?

Opened in September 2019, the £333 million P&J Live development was delivered by Aberdeen City Council in partnership with Henry Boot Developments.

It replaced the Aberdeen Exhibition Conference and Centre (AECC) with 516,660 square feet of multi-purpose event space and boasts world-class conference and exhibition halls, a superior arena, spacious hospitality boxes and a high-end restaurant.

The P&J Live venue when it was first opened in 2019.

The site also comprises two hotels including the adjoining 4-star Hilton with 200 bedrooms, the Aloft Hotel with 150 bedrooms and a third budget hotel to be confirmed with a further 150 bedrooms.

It is operated by massive entertainment venue firm ASM Global which operates over 350 venues around the world. 