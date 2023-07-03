Gallery: Did you see the Flying Scotsman in Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Did you see the Flying Scotsman in Aberdeen?

The world-famous steam engine made a stop in Aberdeen this afternoon as part of its 100th birthday celebrations.

The Flying Scotsman being turned at Ferryhill Railway Trust. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Flying Scotsman being turned at Ferryhill Railway Trust. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Kieran Beattie

The Flying Scotsman steam engine made a special stop in Aberdeen today as part of its centenary celebrations, drawing crowds from far and wide.

The locomotive, which is one of the most famous of its kind in the world, is currently on a trip around heritage museums and railways all across the UK to mark its 100th birthday this year.

The Flying Scotsman coming into Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Railway history fans lined up along prime viewing points of the tracks into Aberdeen, like the Wellington suspension bridge, to get a chance to see it coming into the Granite City this afternoon.

Flying Scotsman’s flying visit to Aberdeen

With its unmistakable steam engine sounds, the Flying Scotsman attracted huge numbers of photographers, both seasoned trainspotting pros and phone camera wielders alike, all eager to see it head past.

The steam engine arriving into Aberdeen station. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Everyone was vying for the best spot to get a picture. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The arrival of the famous Flying Scotsman in Aberdeen was a trainspotter’s dream come true. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Old and relatively modern side by side at Aberdeen train station. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rail fans of all ages got in on the rare opportunity to pose with the famous steam engine. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Passengers on board a modern train, looking out at the historic steam engine. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Next stop for the Flying Scotsman, Aberdeen’s Ferryhill turntable

After the steam engine arrived at Aberdeen Station it took a visit to the turntable at the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust, just next to Duthie Park, where it was serviced and turned.

Hundreds of happy trainspotters crowded around the restored turntable to get a view of the Flying Scotsman’s arrival at Ferryhill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Great care was required to get the Flying Scotsman carefully onto the turntable. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Volunteers with the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust escorted the Flying Scotsman. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
There were big smiles from those on board the 100-year-old locomotive as it came in to Ferryhill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The sights and sounds of the world-famous vehicle was certainly something to remember for everyone who attended. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

An audience of hundreds of people turned out at the Ferryhill site to watch the historic vehicle get moved around the manually operated turntable, before being sent on its way, billowing steam as it went.

Everyone in attendance marveled at the efforts of the heritage trust in carefully rotating the turntable manually. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Big cheers erupted from the crowd as the Flying Scotsman left Aberdeen once again, to continue its centenary celebrations around the country.

People lined the tracks at the Ferryhill centre to get a good viewing point for the Flying Scotsman. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Until next time! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

