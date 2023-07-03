Gallery: Did you see the Flying Scotsman in Aberdeen?

The Flying Scotsman steam engine made a special stop in Aberdeen today as part of its centenary celebrations, drawing crowds from far and wide.

The locomotive, which is one of the most famous of its kind in the world, is currently on a trip around heritage museums and railways all across the UK to mark its 100th birthday this year.

Railway history fans lined up along prime viewing points of the tracks into Aberdeen, like the Wellington suspension bridge, to get a chance to see it coming into the Granite City this afternoon.

Flying Scotsman’s flying visit to Aberdeen

With its unmistakable steam engine sounds, the Flying Scotsman attracted huge numbers of photographers, both seasoned trainspotting pros and phone camera wielders alike, all eager to see it head past.

Next stop for the Flying Scotsman, Aberdeen’s Ferryhill turntable

After the steam engine arrived at Aberdeen Station it took a visit to the turntable at the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust, just next to Duthie Park, where it was serviced and turned.

An audience of hundreds of people turned out at the Ferryhill site to watch the historic vehicle get moved around the manually operated turntable, before being sent on its way, billowing steam as it went.

Big cheers erupted from the crowd as the Flying Scotsman left Aberdeen once again, to continue its centenary celebrations around the country.