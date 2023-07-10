‘We see how hard they work’: Parents stand up for Riverbank Nursery staff after council ‘blames them for weak inspection’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We see how hard they work’: Parents stand up for Riverbank Nursery staff after council ‘blames them for weak inspection’

Concerns were raised that the inspectorate report could have been better if issues that had been previously mentioned had been addressed.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Riverbank Nursery is located inside the school facility in Tillydrone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Riverbank Nursery is located inside the school facility in Tillydrone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Parents of youngsters at Tillydrone’s Riverbank Nursery have defended staff following a recent poor inspection report.

Inspectors visited the council-operated centre, located within Riverbank School on Dill Road, in April.

They gave it “weak” ratings across the board, the second lowest rating possible.

Parents at Riverbank School are angry the replacement for the "overcrowded" primary could be delayed - as construction has already come to a halt. Picture by Heather Fowlie/DCT Media.
Riverbank School nursery was given four ‘weak’ ratings by the Care Inspectorate. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.

In their report, inspectors said children were not being helped to wash their hands properly, while toilets and nappy changing areas were not cleaned throughout the day.

An action plan to improve the situation went before the education committee recently.

And in a twist, elected members leaped to the defence of staff – claiming they had already raised some of the problems that led to the dismal review.

Who is really to blame for Riverbank Nursery inspection?

Local councillor Ross Grant said the inspectorate report could have been better if some of the previously raised issues had been sorted.

He claimed that matters including cleaning and broken fencing had been reported by the head teacher but were left unresolved.

The Labour member also said that parents had raised other issues but “didn’t seem to entirely be heard”.

Labour councillor Ross Grant. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

He asked education chiefs to lead a review of the circumstances resulting in the poor inspection at Riverbank Nursery.

However his plea was knocked down.

Committee convener, Martin Greig said he was “comfortable, confident and reassured” that improvement work is underway at Riverbank.

Mr Greig also said he was unable to support the Labour group’s call, claiming it had an “unhealthy focus on the past”.

“The improvement journey and action plan takes account of what has happened and is moving forward with the best interests of young people in mind,” he stated.

Are council ‘laying the blame at the door of the staff’?

Chairwoman of Riverbank parent council, Melanie Grant, said she was frustrated that the council knocked back the review.

Melanie Grant (pictured second right) speaking with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and North East MSP Michael Marra at the site of the new Tillydrone school last summer, with fellow parent council members Diane Mackie and Aga Krawczyk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

She said: “Not only am I on the parent council, I’m the mum of a nursery child and I have been for the last two years.

“I see how hard those ladies work, they absolutely graft everyday and they are there for those kids.

“Things in the inspection report that said there wasn’t hugs and things like that, that’s certainly not something I’ve seen when I’ve been there.

“It really came across in the report and the response of the council was very much laying the blame at the door of the staff.”

 

Riverbank parent council feel ‘frustrated’ for staff

Melanie recently met with two senior council officers and raised concerns that nursery members were faced with extra pressure due to the expansion of ELC additional hours.

“All issues come back to staffing issues in the nursery,” she argued.

“I don’t think there’s enough support for their staff and I don’t think they are listening to their staff or their parents.

“I feel frustrated for the staff because they’ve tried to implement things and tried to get things fixed but they just get pushed aside.”

The nursery is located within Riverbank School. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

Tillydrone parents have ‘very positive outlook’ for facility

However, Melanie said parents were looking to the future, and said the proposed action plan was “really good” .

An artist‘s impression of the replacement Riverbank School in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council

“Next year we’ll have the new purpose-built facilities which will make a massive difference.

“I just think Riverbank Nursery has been pushed aside and forgotten, that’s how it feels.

“We have a very positive outlook going forward and I have no doubt they’ll raise those scores for the next inspection.”

Back on track: Riverbank School to open in summer 2024

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Beach walker Mike Shepsherd snapped the devastation on Cruden Bay this morning. Image: Mike Shepsherd/ DC Thomson.
Cruden Bay beach walker 'gasped with horror' after seeing more than 100 dead and…
Gordon Caird (front), Tom Sinclair and Graeme Thom all stand beside a pink hare sculpture in Hazlehead Park, holding their bagpipes and wearing Clan's purple fundraising t-shirts.
The Big Hop Trail: Bagpiping trio collecting hares around Aberdeen to raise awareness for…
Phillip Adams, Calum Wright and Ashley Adams launched Big Manny's Pizza on Holburn Street during Covid.
Neighbours say pizza pong from Big Manny's Aberdeen kitchen means they can't open windows
A man has pled guilty to assault after drinking eight cans of Dragon Soop and biting his friend on the nose. Image: Michael McCosh.
Man downed eight cans of Dragon Soop before biting friend on the nose
William Duncan Auchnie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Meet William, the 17-year-old Banffshire farmer who is outstanding in his field
Shoppers brave the rain in Aberdeen
Rain inbound! Met Office issues yellow warning for the central Highlands and Aberdeenshire
The View will be coming to Aberdeen's P&J Live. Image: The View.
The View head to Aberdeen's P&J Live this December
Martin Gilbert
Exclusive: Martin Gilbert explains why he is selling luxury mansion in Aberdeen
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Revamp plans have been lodged for Cults Railway Station.
Scores of locals back new bid to turn Cults Railway Station into cafe and…