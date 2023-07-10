‘We see how hard they work’: Parents stand up for Riverbank Nursery staff after council ‘blames them for weak inspection’

Parents of youngsters at Tillydrone’s Riverbank Nursery have defended staff following a recent poor inspection report.

Inspectors visited the council-operated centre, located within Riverbank School on Dill Road, in April.

They gave it “weak” ratings across the board, the second lowest rating possible.

In their report, inspectors said children were not being helped to wash their hands properly, while toilets and nappy changing areas were not cleaned throughout the day.

An action plan to improve the situation went before the education committee recently.

And in a twist, elected members leaped to the defence of staff – claiming they had already raised some of the problems that led to the dismal review.

Who is really to blame for Riverbank Nursery inspection?

Local councillor Ross Grant said the inspectorate report could have been better if some of the previously raised issues had been sorted.

He claimed that matters including cleaning and broken fencing had been reported by the head teacher but were left unresolved.

The Labour member also said that parents had raised other issues but “didn’t seem to entirely be heard”.

He asked education chiefs to lead a review of the circumstances resulting in the poor inspection at Riverbank Nursery.

However his plea was knocked down.

Committee convener, Martin Greig said he was “comfortable, confident and reassured” that improvement work is underway at Riverbank.

Mr Greig also said he was unable to support the Labour group’s call, claiming it had an “unhealthy focus on the past”.

“The improvement journey and action plan takes account of what has happened and is moving forward with the best interests of young people in mind,” he stated.

Are council ‘laying the blame at the door of the staff’?

Chairwoman of Riverbank parent council, Melanie Grant, said she was frustrated that the council knocked back the review.

She said: “Not only am I on the parent council, I’m the mum of a nursery child and I have been for the last two years.

“I see how hard those ladies work, they absolutely graft everyday and they are there for those kids.

“Things in the inspection report that said there wasn’t hugs and things like that, that’s certainly not something I’ve seen when I’ve been there.

“It really came across in the report and the response of the council was very much laying the blame at the door of the staff.”

Riverbank parent council feel ‘frustrated’ for staff

Melanie recently met with two senior council officers and raised concerns that nursery members were faced with extra pressure due to the expansion of ELC additional hours.

“All issues come back to staffing issues in the nursery,” she argued.

“I don’t think there’s enough support for their staff and I don’t think they are listening to their staff or their parents.

“I feel frustrated for the staff because they’ve tried to implement things and tried to get things fixed but they just get pushed aside.”

Tillydrone parents have ‘very positive outlook’ for facility

However, Melanie said parents were looking to the future, and said the proposed action plan was “really good” .

“Next year we’ll have the new purpose-built facilities which will make a massive difference.

“I just think Riverbank Nursery has been pushed aside and forgotten, that’s how it feels.

“We have a very positive outlook going forward and I have no doubt they’ll raise those scores for the next inspection.”