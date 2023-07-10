Man downed eight cans of Dragon Soop before biting friend on the nose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man downed eight cans of Dragon Soop before biting friend on the nose

James O'Grady had been drinking the high-strength cans during the day when an argument broke out.

By Cameron Roy
A man has pled guilty to assault after drinking eight cans of Dragon Soop and biting his friend on the nose. Image: Michael McCosh.
A man who downed eight cans of Dragon Soop before attacking his friend and biting him on the nose has avoided going to prison.

James O’Grady had been taking part in a drinking game during the day with his friend when an argument broke out.

The 38-year-old then suddenly, and without warning, punched his friend in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

O’Grady then repeatedly pummeled the man in the head, before picking up a wooden chair and throwing it at his victim.

During the vicious attack, O’Grady also bit his friend on the nose – causing him to bleed from his face.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard O’Grady had drunk eight cans of the highly-caffeinated and popular 7.5% alcohol strength drink Dragon Soop.

Both nostrils bleeding from bite

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court that at around 11.30am on April 17, O’Grady and his friend were in the living room of an address on Sheddocksley Road when the incident took place.

She said: “The witness called the accused a liar to which the accused responded by punching him in the face.

“The complainer fell to the ground at which point the accused continued to punch him.”

After that, Ms Laird described how O’Grady then picked up a wooden chair and threw it, striking the victim on the body.

She said: “The accused then bit the man on the nose causing bleeding from both nostrils.

“The complainer then pushed O’Grady off and he thereafter left the house.”

When police attended they found the complainer had bite marks on his nose, however the victim refused medical assistance.

The incident occurred on Sheddocksley Road in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.

‘Alcohol is the devil he is wrestling with’

O’Grady, of Sheddocksley Drive, Aberdeen, admitted one charge of assault.

His defence solicitor Alex Burn told the court: “His client accepts responsibility for this incident.”

He added that the two men were friends and had become engaged in a drinking game.

Mr Burn said: “Mr Grady drank eight cans of Dragon Soop, which is a drink that has a high alcohol content.

“He does accept that he punched him and also accepts that he bit him during the altercation.

“He has had other matters like this and they are all alcohol-related.

“Alcohol is the devil he is wrestling with but he is trying to get on top of that.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Nigel Cooke handed O’Grady a community payback order with supervision for 12 months.

Sheriff Cooke said: “It is clear you have alcohol problems which are going to continue to get you into trouble and you do need to get them sorted.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

