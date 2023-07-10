Man downed eight cans of Dragon Soop before biting friend on the nose

A man who downed eight cans of Dragon Soop before attacking his friend and biting him on the nose has avoided going to prison.

James O’Grady had been taking part in a drinking game during the day with his friend when an argument broke out.

The 38-year-old then suddenly, and without warning, punched his friend in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

O’Grady then repeatedly pummeled the man in the head, before picking up a wooden chair and throwing it at his victim.

During the vicious attack, O’Grady also bit his friend on the nose – causing him to bleed from his face.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard O’Grady had drunk eight cans of the highly-caffeinated and popular 7.5% alcohol strength drink Dragon Soop.

Both nostrils bleeding from bite

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court that at around 11.30am on April 17, O’Grady and his friend were in the living room of an address on Sheddocksley Road when the incident took place.

She said: “The witness called the accused a liar to which the accused responded by punching him in the face.

“The complainer fell to the ground at which point the accused continued to punch him.”

After that, Ms Laird described how O’Grady then picked up a wooden chair and threw it, striking the victim on the body.

She said: “The accused then bit the man on the nose causing bleeding from both nostrils.

“The complainer then pushed O’Grady off and he thereafter left the house.”

When police attended they found the complainer had bite marks on his nose, however the victim refused medical assistance.

‘Alcohol is the devil he is wrestling with’

O’Grady, of Sheddocksley Drive, Aberdeen, admitted one charge of assault.

His defence solicitor Alex Burn told the court: “His client accepts responsibility for this incident.”

He added that the two men were friends and had become engaged in a drinking game.

Mr Burn said: “Mr Grady drank eight cans of Dragon Soop, which is a drink that has a high alcohol content.

“He does accept that he punched him and also accepts that he bit him during the altercation.

“He has had other matters like this and they are all alcohol-related.

“Alcohol is the devil he is wrestling with but he is trying to get on top of that.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Nigel Cooke handed O’Grady a community payback order with supervision for 12 months.

Sheriff Cooke said: “It is clear you have alcohol problems which are going to continue to get you into trouble and you do need to get them sorted.”

