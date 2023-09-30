Fraserburgh beach masterplan: All you need to know about £10m vision to turn the tide on Broch’s fortunes

A Hollywood-style sign, huts with a hint of Hawaii and hammocks inspired by Fraserburgh’s fishing history could turn the town’s beach into a money-spinning destination.

Aberdeenshire Council is pacing forward with an ambitious masterplan to rejuvenate the “hugely popular” waterfront and boost the local economy.

And these are just some of the features being proposed as part of the multi-million-pound overhaul that has been brewing for the last four years.

It comes after council chiefs plugged nearly £7m into various projects to breathe new life into the town centre.

They now hope to do the same with the seafront and make it an “exciting destination” for both Brochers and tourists.

For the last 12 months, Kevin Murray Associated – which were hired to come up with the designs – have been gathering ideas about the revamp of the shore.

And following extensive consultation with businesses and residents, their vision for an “authentic” Fraserburgh waterfront is now beginning to take shape…

How was the Fraserburgh beach masterplan developed?

Walking around a huge map of the masterplan laid out on the ground, Aberdeenshire Council’s strategic regeneration executive Alastair Rhind explains the details.

This is the final stage where Brochers can review the plans before council chiefs move on to work out the financial side of things.

He wants this transformation to “stand the test of time”.

Highlighting the local community’s passion for the beach, Mr Rhind stresses the revamp will focus on enhancing the natural beauty of the area.

And all of the features will be created to “scream Fraserburgh”, reflecting on the town’s maritime heritage as a major fishing port.

He adds: “The main message from the community was that they don’t want us to overdevelop this space and ruin it.

“So our task was to get the balance between keeping the natural environment of the dunes and the beach, but uptake the quality of the facilities – in particular accessibility.

“We want all of these changes to still be valid in a few years’ time, and most of all – to be wanted and liked by the community.”

What are the key elements in the beach masterplan?

The proposed masterplan consists of around 20 “mini-projects”.

These include a play area for children, a beach hub with a café and a restaurant, and a designated “hangout” area with benches, hammocks and firepits.

And while the seafront might be “fantastic”, it’s fairly limited in size.

So KMA urban planning and design consultant Emma Churchyard says they had to come up with a creative solution to make best use of the “precious” space.

Most of the proposed features will be made “flexible” so they could be used for various different things.

Improving access for pedestrians, installing an additional zebra crossing and widening the pavements will be prioritised.

Mr Rhind adds that one of the first things on their agenda would also be to get a bus services running from the town centre to the beach.

And several “pinch points” – which have been identified as problematic for people with mobility issues – will be fixed.

Beach hub to act as ‘anchor’ of revamped waterfront

The existing building on the seafront, which currently homes the Beach Cafe, will be replaced by a two-storey structure – bearing a slight resemblance to a Hawaiian hut.

The upper floor would become a mecca for foodies with a café and an evening restaurant, with sheltered outdoor seating offering views over the North Sea.

There will be also be a “flexible” community space, which residents would be able to hire for different events.

It is hoped this would transform the beach into a nightlife destination for punters, boosting footfall into the area throughout the whole day.

Meanwhile, the ground floor would host Fraserburgh’s Surf Club, and include changing facilities and public toilets.

Pop-up huts to offer new opportunities for businesses

One of the design team’s ambitions is to erect several smaller multi-purpose huts around the main hub.

At first, the so-called “pop-up huts” could be used by the Beach Café and the Surf Club to ensure they can still operate while the building is under construction.

These could later be turned into storage spaces as Ms Churchyard says such will be “essential” for traders and visitors at the waterfront.

But Mr Rhind hopes the exotic-looking huts could give opportunities to up-and-coming businesses that want to give it a go on a temporary basis.

He says they could become “affordable and easily accessible” units for traders, boosting the variety of what’s on offer at the beach.

New play park with ‘engaging’ activities for kids and teenagers

The “tired” play area will be transformed into a fun paradise for children of all ages.

The preliminary designs – which include monkey bars, a sandpit, a climbing frame and a zip line – were drafted following talks with school pupils in Fraserburgh.

Other ideas were to add a soft play area for the youngest ones, and interactive sections with music and nature play.

Drawn from children’s imagination, a seasonal waterplay area could be created to offer youngsters a “fun little splash pad” during the summer.

In the colder months, this would act as a stage for gigs and other events.

There will be something for older children too.

Teenagers will have their own “hang out” area with hammocks, inspired by the drying fishing nets near the town’s lighthouse.

The play section is not drawn in great detail yet, as that would come at a further stage of development.

And there is still plenty of scope to tweak the list of ideas or add more.

‘Taking advantage of the natural space along the dunes’

Determined to keep the beach as “natural as possible”, the design team has opted to leave the dunes “untouched”.

They will instead use this to extend the promenade and improve visitors’ experience with picnic benches and picturesque viewpoints to admire the sea.

And for all lovers of the outdoors, there will be a designated BBQ and fire pit area.

Hollywood-style sign for Instagrammable moments

For anyone eager to immortalise their beachfront experience in a photo, a huge Hollywood-style sign would be installed just for that.

The sign spelling out “Broch” is one of a number of creative touches across the promenade, aimed to give visitors “Instagrammable moments”.

Ms Churchyard says this would be complemented by other “memorable little bits” that would nod to what makes Fraserburgh special.

Much like the nets-inspired hammocks, the design team has come up with three different types of seating – including one that mimics the waves of the sea.

How much would the Fraserburgh beach masterplan cost?

At the moment, there is no set price tag.

But Mr Rhind reckons delivering the whole beach masterplan will probably push around £10m.

However, this could change further down the line once the full business case is prepared.

To give residents an idea of what council chiefs might end up spending on the beach transformation, KMA compiled a price list of similar projects across Scotland.

Various grants from the Scottish and UK Governments will fund the revamp – with £100,000 already secured in the bag.

This is a breakdown of the indicative prices, as well as a rough timeline of when work on the mini-projects will begin:

How long will it take and what are the next steps?

Delivering the whole project will probably take around 10 to 15 years, Mr Rhind says.

This is providing that everything drafted in the initial proposals comes to life.

All of the mini-projects will be developed in stages over that period – but it’s hard to say when exactly residents will see change in their beach.

Now that the final designs have been presented to Brochers and approved, there will be at least another year of paperwork before any work can begin.

Mr Rhind added: “Some of the projects will be easier and cheaper than others, and then things like the main building will take a while to fund and develop.

“We need to do more feasibility work and business planning, and then look for funding to deliver the masterplan.

“It won’t happen overnight and it won’t happen at the same time. What we’ll be doing over the coming years is pick up project by project.”

