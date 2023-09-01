Plans to reinstate rail links between Aberdeen and Buchan move step closer with sustainable transport study

Rail campaigners say a new sustainable transport study boosts the case for reinstating north-east rail links.

The Campaign for North East Rail (CNER) hopes to bring back train links to long-cut-off communities like Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

Plans to bring back the railway line have taken a huge step forward as a contract for a new sustainable transport study has been awarded.

The campaign group has appointed two consultants who will undertake a feasibility study into transport improvements in this corner of the north-east.

It comes after the group was awarded £250,000 from the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund.

The group has appointed two of the world’s leading infrastructure consultancies, AECOM and Stantec.

They will explore in depth the possibility of passenger and freight services running north of Dyce and onwards to Peterhead and Fraserburgh for the first time in more than 50 years.

‘Back on the agenda’

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce told The Press and Journal he is “confident the study is back on the agenda”.

He said: “It’s about looking overall at what is best for the region.

“Thinking about how we can get people onto public transport and potentially take goods off the road and onto rail.

“Today marks a significant step forward in the campaign to reinstate rail to the towns and industrial heartlands of north-east Aberdeenshire.

“If we want to see our region’s economy firing on all cylinders, we need better transport links to major centres of industry and commerce such as Peterhead and Fraserburgh, joining up settlements of significant size and population along the way.”

Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce will work in close partnership with all parties to deliver the case for change and preliminary options appraisal by March 2024.

‘It’s about connecting communities’

Craig Leuchars, co-founder of CNER added: “It’s about connecting communities.

“The Scottish Government has identified Peterhead and Fraserburgh as regeneration priority areas.

“We’re looking to try and address this divide by giving Peterhead and Fraserburgh the same opportunities that towns further south have.

“The government has an objection to reduce car mileage by 20%. The only way to do this is to provide people with a credible alternative.

“We want what is best for the north-east.”

Fellow CNER member Jordan Jack described the challenges of travelling around the north-east after growing up in Fraserburgh.

He said: “I think everyone in that corner feels that sense of isolation.

“We’ve really focused on working collaboratively and are looking at a modern railway.

“We’re delighted that the study to reconnect the communities of Peterhead and Fraserburgh is now proceeding.

“Since the last study was published in 2016, much has changed from a policy perspective, specifically the focus on lower carbon transport and the Just Transition, both of which are crucial to the future competitiveness and subsequent prosperity of the north-east.

“However, several issues faced by businesses and communities are as valid today as they have been for decades.

“New railways directly address issues such as investment, social inclusion, modal shift and many others, as clearly demonstrated by Borders rail and the soon-to-open Levenmouth rail link.

“CNER believes that Fraserburgh and Peterhead — currently the two largest towns in the UK furthest from the rail network — stand to benefit hugely from reconnection to rail and this study serves to make the conclusive case for why this part of the north-east needs to be reconnected.

“This is the next step on the journey to making Peterhead, Fraserburgh and other communities in Aberdeenshire more connected, thereby making them better places than ever to live, work, and enjoy.

“We look forward to the upcoming public engagement and thank all our partners and stakeholders for getting the campaign to this important milestone, whose support and collaboration are invaluable.”