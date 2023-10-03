HonuWorx plans to treble staff in Aberdeen’s energy transition zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

HonuWorx plans to treble staff in Aberdeen’s energy transition zone

The subsea firm has just been unveiled as a new tenant of W-Zero-1 in Altens.

By Allister Thomas
Aberdeen City councillor Martin Greig, HonuWorx chief executive Lee Wilson, ETZ Ltd CEO Maggie McGinlay and Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard outside the W-Zero-1 building in Aberdeen.
l-r Aberdeen City councillor Martin Greig, HonuWorx chief executive Lee Wilson, ETZ Ltd CEO Maggie McGinlay and Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard outside the W-Zero-1 building in Aberdeen. Image: True North (Scotland)

Subsea firm HonuWorx has committed its long-term future to Aberdeen and plans to treble its headcount in the city.

The engineering company has chosen to locate its headquarters to the new energy transition zone (ETZ) as it targets major growth.

It plans to treble its current headcount of 12 over the next two to three years.

And it is eyeing upwards of £30 million of inward investment to build technologies to drive down the cost and environmental impact of subsea robots.

Aberdeen firm is building ‘motherships’

The company is developing all-electric “motherships” to replace large diesel-powered support vessels. It is also working on a cloud-based software platform to control robotic systems from onshore hubs.

Founded in 2020, HonuWorx is currently based on Queen’s Terrace.

It has team members elswehere in the UK and US, including former US navy commodore Ben Wachendorf.

The company has decided to anchor its business in Aberdeen for the long-term, citing the north-east’s pioneering subsea heritage, as well as the ETZ’s “flagship ecosystem” .

‘Incredible milestone’

It follows electric vehicle charging firm technology firm Trojan Energy relocating to the new W-Zero-1 building in Altens.

W-Zero-1, which was formally opened yesterday, is in ETZ’s offshore wind campus.

The building, formerly Richard Irvin House, is expected to also become home to the National Floating Wind Innovation Centre in a collaboration with the Offshore Renewable Energy (Ore) Catapult.

HonuWorx is building subsea technology to reduce the cost and environmental impact of projects.
HonuWorx is building subsea technology to reduce the cost and environmental impact of projects. Image: HonuWorx

HonuWorx co-founder and chief executive Lee Wilson said: “Today marks another incredible milestone.

“The north-east… has a globally recognised reputation for pioneering subsea engineering, and we plan to further cement that legacy with the next generation of talent in software and robotics.

“The flagship location and ecosystem provided by W-Zero-1 and the wider energy transition zone allow us to  benefit hugely from first-class facilities and join a cluster of game-changing companies.”

‘Supercharging headcount’

Mr Wilson added: “The wind campus is the ideal location for our company to grow and attract talented people and we look forward to supercharging headcount here in the next two years.”

ETZ Limited, the company driving forward the ETZ project, is in the process of confirming more companies for the wind campus.

ETZ Limited’s energy transition campus plan.

ETZ Ltd CEO Maggie McGinlay said she was confident W-Zero-1 “will reach capacity in the coming months”.

She added: “Today’s opening and announcement is a real vote of confidence in the region’s ability to effectively transition to becoming a globally recognised energy cluster focused on the delivery of net-zero.”

Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of ETZ Ltd.
Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of ETZ Ltd. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard said: “It was an honour to mark the opening of the fully refurbished W-Zero-1 and to welcome HonuWorx as the newest tenant in this excellent facility.

“Along with Trojan Energy and Ore Catapult, it is clear this building will be a hive of activity.

“It is hugely encouraging to learn of plans from all three organisations that they seek to increase the number of employees at the site in the coming years.”

It is clear this building will be a hive of activity.”

Christian Allar, Aberdeen City Council

ETZ is a not-for-profit business chaired by energy industry Sir Ian Wood.

Its plans are backed by funding from economic development partnership Opportunity North East (£5.7m), as well as the Scottish and UK governments (£26m and £27m respectively).

But the scheme has met some local opposition, largely due to the proposed annexation of land at St Fitticks Park and also the end of a lease to Doonies Rare Breeds Farm.

The offshore wind campus is in Zone C of the development, near the Doonie’s site.

Read more: Aberdeen City Council approves plans for ETZ energy incubator

More from Business

A packed ringside of buyers and spectators were out in force for the breed sale in Lairg. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
NCC rams reach £14,000 at Lairg
Three of the RNAS award winners from left Ben Lowe, Gordon Towns and Peter Cook.
Royal Northern Agricultural Society announces 2023 award winners
Transform Business Festival will return to Aberdeen next month. Image: Big Partnership
Transform Business Festival returns to Aberdeen
Susie Turan has been appointed head of product and innovations at Macphie. Image: Holyrood PR
Aberdeenshire food firm scoops up 'pioneering' ice-cream expert
Cononish gold mine in Argyll.
Cononish gold miner Scotgold may be days away from collapse
Go Naked Veg Oban has decided to close its doors.
Shock as Go Naked Veg in Oban forced to close after 'footfall dramatically falls'
Orkney Harbours have a plan for transformation
Sea change: Why the future's bright for Orkney's ports and harbours
Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask and Mental Health Aberdeen chief executive Graeme Kinghorn.
Caber Coffee hits £6,000 mental health charity milestone
Laura Scott owns Ditsy Teacup in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin cafe owner moved from Gran Canaria to take a risk buying dream business
Gilpin Bradley and 2015 Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain during the filming of a TV programme that aired in 2019.
Salmon farming stalwart Gilpin Bradley announces retirement

Conversation