HonuWorx plans to treble staff in Aberdeen’s energy transition zone

Subsea firm HonuWorx has committed its long-term future to Aberdeen and plans to treble its headcount in the city.

The engineering company has chosen to locate its headquarters to the new energy transition zone (ETZ) as it targets major growth.

It plans to treble its current headcount of 12 over the next two to three years.

And it is eyeing upwards of £30 million of inward investment to build technologies to drive down the cost and environmental impact of subsea robots.

Aberdeen firm is building ‘motherships’

The company is developing all-electric “motherships” to replace large diesel-powered support vessels. It is also working on a cloud-based software platform to control robotic systems from onshore hubs.

Founded in 2020, HonuWorx is currently based on Queen’s Terrace.

It has team members elswehere in the UK and US, including former US navy commodore Ben Wachendorf.

The company has decided to anchor its business in Aberdeen for the long-term, citing the north-east’s pioneering subsea heritage, as well as the ETZ’s “flagship ecosystem” .

‘Incredible milestone’

It follows electric vehicle charging firm technology firm Trojan Energy relocating to the new W-Zero-1 building in Altens.

W-Zero-1, which was formally opened yesterday, is in ETZ’s offshore wind campus.

The building, formerly Richard Irvin House, is expected to also become home to the National Floating Wind Innovation Centre in a collaboration with the Offshore Renewable Energy (Ore) Catapult.

HonuWorx co-founder and chief executive Lee Wilson said: “Today marks another incredible milestone.

“The north-east… has a globally recognised reputation for pioneering subsea engineering, and we plan to further cement that legacy with the next generation of talent in software and robotics.

“The flagship location and ecosystem provided by W-Zero-1 and the wider energy transition zone allow us to benefit hugely from first-class facilities and join a cluster of game-changing companies.”

‘Supercharging headcount’

Mr Wilson added: “The wind campus is the ideal location for our company to grow and attract talented people and we look forward to supercharging headcount here in the next two years.”

ETZ Limited, the company driving forward the ETZ project, is in the process of confirming more companies for the wind campus.

ETZ Ltd CEO Maggie McGinlay said she was confident W-Zero-1 “will reach capacity in the coming months”.

She added: “Today’s opening and announcement is a real vote of confidence in the region’s ability to effectively transition to becoming a globally recognised energy cluster focused on the delivery of net-zero.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard said: “It was an honour to mark the opening of the fully refurbished W-Zero-1 and to welcome HonuWorx as the newest tenant in this excellent facility.

“Along with Trojan Energy and Ore Catapult, it is clear this building will be a hive of activity.

“It is hugely encouraging to learn of plans from all three organisations that they seek to increase the number of employees at the site in the coming years.”

ETZ is a not-for-profit business chaired by energy industry Sir Ian Wood.

Its plans are backed by funding from economic development partnership Opportunity North East (£5.7m), as well as the Scottish and UK governments (£26m and £27m respectively).

But the scheme has met some local opposition, largely due to the proposed annexation of land at St Fitticks Park and also the end of a lease to Doonies Rare Breeds Farm.

The offshore wind campus is in Zone C of the development, near the Doonie’s site.

