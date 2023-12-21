Army man slapped pub-goer who ‘expressed understanding’ of PTSD

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Army man slapped pub-goer who ‘expressed understanding’ of PTSD

Cameron Stephen travelled up from Perth to Macduff to go drinking with a friend, but the night quickly descended into violence.

By Danny McKay
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An army man slapped a fellow pub-goer after flying into a rage during a discussion about post-traumatic stress disorder.

The 26-year-old had been talking to another customer at The Old Moray on Shore Street about being in the armed forces and mentioned PTSD.

But when the man “expressed understanding”, Stephen snapped back “you don’t understand” and lashed out, slapping the man several times to the face.

Stephen made sexual threats to cops

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Stephen was acting in an “obstructive” manner when he entered the pub around 8.30pm on November 17.

He approached a pair sitting at the bar and began talking about his military career.

Mrs Williams said: “The complainer felt, initially, while talking to the accused that they were getting on.

“The accused spoke with him about PTSD, to which the man expressed understanding.

“The accused became angry and said ‘you don’t understand’ before slapping the man to his right cheek and then left cheek several times.”

Police were called and, when attempts were made to apply handcuffs, Stephen started to struggle, tensing his body and pulling away.

Eventually, he had to be restrained to the floor.

During the journey to the police station, Stephen verbally abused officers and made vile threats.

‘Bad idea’

Mrs Williams told the court Stephen shouted at officers that he was “going to rape your mum and dad”, however, Stephen does not accept that he used the word “rape”.

He did, however, make sexual threats and swore, calling officers derogatory names.

Stephen, of Atholl Street, Perth, pled guilty to assault, resisting, obstructing or hindering police and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said his client had been going through a “difficult time”.

He said Stephen was asked by a friend to travel to the area to go drinking with him, something which he knew was a “bad idea”.

Mr Burnett described the assault as an “open-handed slap” and said the struggle with police was “relatively brief”.

He highlighted his client had also spent a weekend in custody over the matter.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Stephen to be supervised for a year and to complete 60 hours of unpaid work.

