Army man slapped pub-goer who ‘expressed understanding’ of PTSD

An army man slapped a fellow pub-goer after flying into a rage during a discussion about post-traumatic stress disorder.

Cameron Stephen travelled up from Perth to Macduff to go drinking with a friend, but the night quickly descended into violence.

The 26-year-old had been talking to another customer at The Old Moray on Shore Street about being in the armed forces and mentioned PTSD.

But when the man “expressed understanding”, Stephen snapped back “you don’t understand” and lashed out, slapping the man several times to the face.

Stephen made sexual threats to cops

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Stephen was acting in an “obstructive” manner when he entered the pub around 8.30pm on November 17.

He approached a pair sitting at the bar and began talking about his military career.

Mrs Williams said: “The complainer felt, initially, while talking to the accused that they were getting on.

“The accused spoke with him about PTSD, to which the man expressed understanding.

“The accused became angry and said ‘you don’t understand’ before slapping the man to his right cheek and then left cheek several times.”

Police were called and, when attempts were made to apply handcuffs, Stephen started to struggle, tensing his body and pulling away.

Eventually, he had to be restrained to the floor.

During the journey to the police station, Stephen verbally abused officers and made vile threats.

‘Bad idea’

Mrs Williams told the court Stephen shouted at officers that he was “going to rape your mum and dad”, however, Stephen does not accept that he used the word “rape”.

He did, however, make sexual threats and swore, calling officers derogatory names.

Stephen, of Atholl Street, Perth, pled guilty to assault, resisting, obstructing or hindering police and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said his client had been going through a “difficult time”.

He said Stephen was asked by a friend to travel to the area to go drinking with him, something which he knew was a “bad idea”.

Mr Burnett described the assault as an “open-handed slap” and said the struggle with police was “relatively brief”.

He highlighted his client had also spent a weekend in custody over the matter.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Stephen to be supervised for a year and to complete 60 hours of unpaid work.

