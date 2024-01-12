‘Offensive’ joke sees Inverurie man strike friend with Tennent’s glass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Offensive’ joke sees Inverurie man strike friend with Tennent’s glass

John-Peter Barnes' solicitor described the assault as "unfortunate" as the two men had been good friends prior to this incident.  

By David McPhee
John-Peter Barnes smashed a Tennent's glass over his friend's head. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
John-Peter Barnes smashed a Tennent's glass over his friend's head. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.

A man smashed a Tennent’s pint glass over his friend’s head leaving him permanently scarred when the pair got into a fight over an offensive joke, a court has heard.

John-Peter Barnes appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted violently assaulting his friend with the lager glass.

The 24-year-old made a joke that offended his friend and when Barnes was challenged about it he pounced on his pal and smashed the glass over his head.

Barnes’ solicitor described the assault as “unfortunate” as the two men had been good friends prior to this incident.

Friend challenged John-Peter Barnes about joke

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that Barnes and his friend had been out in Inverurie on August 6 last year when they went back to a friend’s house to continue drinking and where other people joined them.

At around 5am, Barnes friend overheard him make a joke that he considered to be offensive and challenged him about it.

“The accused picked up a Tennent’s pint glass and stood up from the sofa and walked towards the complainer who was on another sofa,” Ms Petersen said.

She continued: “The accused lunged towards the complainer with the pint glass and struck him on the right side of his face, causing the glass to smash.

“It resulted in a cut above his right eye and cuts through his hairline.”

A struggle then ensued, during which Barnes suffered a number of facial injuries himself.

Barnes’ friend was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was medically assessed and found to have sustained a two-centimetre laceration to his left eyebrow.

In the dock, Barnes pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to injury and permanent disfigurement.

‘Shame and embarrassment’ over pint glass assault on friend

His solicitor, Graham Morrison, told the court that his client “accepts full responsibility for what happened”.

“I think we can all agree that this was caused by alcohol,” he said.

“Everyone there had been drinking throughout the evening, Mr Barnes made a joke and it turns into a fight.

“It’s a very unfortunate incident as the two men were very good friends – but this has ended that relationship.

“Mr Barnes has expressed shame and embarrassment about what he has done.”

Sheriff Janys Scott told Barnes that she “wanted to be clear” that she was sentencing him for an assault that caused permanent disfigurement and the fact that he struck the first blow.

She made Barnes, of Meikle Wartle, Inverurie, subject to a community payback order that involves 180 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.